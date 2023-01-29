Georgia football 2023 signees who could outperform their recruiting rankings

The final recruiting rankings are in for the 2023 recruiting cycle, with all four services providing a final update for the 2023 class. Unsurprisingly, the top of the rankings are littered with Georgia signees. The Bulldogs inked 12 players who finished among the top 100 overall players in the On3 Consensus rankings. Georgia is also in a position to add to that number, with 5-star tight end Duce Robinson announcing his commitment on Wednesday. Georgia has shown in recent years that it is able to get the most not just out of those at the top of the rankings, but those who slip through the recruiting radar. Jordan Davis and Eric Stokes are recent examples of 3-star prospects who went on to become first-round picks. Stetson Bennett was a no-star recruit who ended his career as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

With that in mind, there will very likely be multiple players in Georgia’s recruiting class that outperform their recruiting ranking for the Bulldogs. Below, we take a look at four players that we think can become big-time players for Georgia despite not having the shinest star rating. Related: Final recruiting rankings for 2023 Georgia football signees, commitments, targets Offensive tackle Bo Hughley, No. 127 overall Georgia has done a great job in recent years developing offensive tackles. Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson were first-round picks. Jamaree Salyer was one of the surprises of the draft with how he played as a rookie for the Los Angeles Chargers. Broderick Jones is also expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft as well.

All four of those players have different body types, yet Georgia found a way to develop all of them into All-SEC level players in college. Hughley falls outside the top 100 in the rankings and isn’t even Georgia’s highest-ranked tackle commitment in the class, as Monroe Freeling holds that distinction. But there’s a lot to work with for offensive line coach Stacy Searels. Hughley is listed at 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds. He should be able to easily add the necessary strength and weight to be an SEC offensive lineman. Related: Early returns matter for 2023 Georgia football recruiting class: ‘This is a group that really wants to be great’

Hughley won’t enroll early but Thomas was the only one of the previous four offensive tackles mentioned that did not redshirt as a freshman. It might be a couple of years before Hughley sees the field, but given Georgia’s track record with this position, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Hughley follow in the similarly giant footsteps of the offensive tackles that played for Georgia before him. Defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett, No. 182 overall Jarrett got a lot of comps to Davis during the recruiting process. Both prospects hail from North Carolina, with Jarrett arriving in Athens from Greensboro, Ga. They are also massive, space-eating defensive tackles. Davis was listed at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, but would often get up to 350 pounds during the course of the season. Jarrett is listed at 6-foot-5 and 380 pounds. Like Davis, there simply aren’t many humans that are that size and can move well enough to be an impact defensive lineman in the middle of the defense. Related: What Georgia football is getting in Jamaal Jarrett Davis found a role as a freshman back during the 2018 season and given Jarrett’s size, he’ll have the chance to do the same. Jarrett’s weight will be something to monitor during his career, as was the case with Davis. Georgia did see Jarrett enroll early to get a jump on his college career but the defensive tackle was seen wearing a boot on his foot during Georgia’s national championship game. Wide receiver Yazeed Haynes, No. 221 overall