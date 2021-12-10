WATCH: Quarterback questions still loom as Georgia football looks ahead to Michigan
For all the defensive shortcomings on display in the SEC championship game, the bigger topic being discussed around the Georgia program right now comes down to the quarterback position.
Stetson Bennett was intercepted twice in the loss to Alabama, with one of those returned for a touchdown. It’s the second straight season Bennett has quarterbacked a 41-24 loss to the Crimson Tide.
Georgia does have JT Daniels as the backup, but he hasn’t started for Georgia since the win over Vanderbilt. Daniels has dealt with multiple injuries this season, but he’s been healthy enough to play over the final stretch of the regular season. He also entered the season as the unquestioned starter for Georgia and is 7-0 for the Bulldogs when he starts.
The season isn’t over for Georgia, as it faces a staunch Michigan defense. The Wolverines have one of the best pass rushes in the country, led by defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Hutchinson is a Heisman Trophy finalist.
The Bulldogs will first need to beat Michigan if it is to get a rematch against the Crimson Tide, who take on Cincinnati in the other College Football Playoff semifinal. Georgia will need sharper quarterback play against the Wolverines, regardless of whether it comes from Bennett or Daniels.
The DawgNation team of Brandon Adams, Jeff Sentell, Connor Riley and Mike Griffith take a long and hard look at the quarterback position and what can be done for the Georgia team in this week’s episode of Cover 4 Live.
Among the other topics discussed:
- The Georgia quarterback position. What can be done about it?
- Will Kirby Smart make a quarterback change?
- How does Georgia match up with Michigan?
- What impact will Brock Bowers’ season have on the Georgia offense going forward?
- What can George Pickens bring to the offense with more time to get healthy?
- What are some of the major storylines to follow ahead of National Signing Day?
- Should the NCAA consider changing the start of the early signing period?
Cover 4 Live airs every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
