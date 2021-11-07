Missouri
  • Florida
    17
    Final
    South Carolina
    40
  • Mississippi State
    Sat, 11/13 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    (12) Auburn
    New Mexico State
    Sat, 11/13 on SEC Network @5:00 ET
    (3) Alabama
    Samford
    Sat, 11/13 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Florida
    Liberty
    14
    Final
    (15) Ole Miss
    27
  • (12) Auburn
    3
    Final
    (13) Texas A&M
    20
    Mississippi State
    28
    Final
    Arkansas
    31
    LSU
    14
    Final
    (3) Alabama
    20
    Tennessee
    45
    Final
    (18) Kentucky
    42
AP Poll Top 25 Week 11 rankings: Georgia holding No. 1 spot heading into ‘a really tough environment’

110621 ATHENS: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waves walking off the field with a 43-6 victory over Missouri in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia continues to play like the best team in the country, as the Bulldogs earned a 43-6 win on Saturday. The win kept Georgia in the top spot of the AP Poll.

Georgia was followed in the poll by Cincinnati at No. 2. Alabama was No. 3, with Oklahoma at No. 4 and Oregon at No. 5. Georgia also holds the No. 1 spot in both the Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings.

Related: Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 11: Georgia football holds No. 1 ranking for 5th straight week

The Bulldogs are now 9-0 on this season, winning their last eight games all by at least 17 points. Georgia has already clinched the SEC East and with a win on Saturday can finish the regular season with a perfect conference record for the first time since 1982. That was also the last time the Bulldogs held the No. 1 ranking during the regular season prior to 2021.

But Georgia’s final SEC game figures to pose a much stiffer challenge than Missouri. The Bulldogs will travel to Tennessee this weekend to take on a Volunteer team that is exceeding expectations in the first year under Josh Heupel.

The Volunteers are 5-4 on the year and coming off a 45-42 win over a previously ranked Kentucky team. Factor what should be a raucous Neyland Stadium crowd and Kirby Smart knows his team will have a challenge on its hands.

“We’re gonna be playing in a really tough environment, one of the toughest places in the country,” Smart said. “Their fan base is bought-in, all-in on Coach Heupel and his staff. It will be a tremendous atmosphere and opportunity, which so many other conferences don’t have.

“Teams that maybe aren’t in the hunt for an SEC Championship but have that much passion that they’re going to sell it out and be really loud. It will be a great atmosphere and our players will need to prepare for it.”

Smart’s teams are undefeated in Neyland Stadium since he became the coach in 2016. The two teams will start at 3:30 p.m. ET and CBS will broadcast the game.

To see the full Week 11 AP Poll Top 25 rankings, see below.

AP Poll Top 25 Week 11 rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Cincinnati
  3. Alabama
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Oregon
  6. Ohio State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Michigan State
  9. Michigan
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Wake Forest
  14. BYU
  15. UTSA
  16. Auburn
  17. HoustonBaylor
  18. Baylor
  19. Iowa
  20. Wisconsin
  21. NC State
  22. Coastal Carolina
  23. Penn State
  24. Louisiana
  25. Pitt

