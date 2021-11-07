AP Poll Top 25 Week 11 rankings: Georgia holding No. 1 spot heading into ‘a really tough environment’
Georgia continues to play like the best team in the country, as the Bulldogs earned a 43-6 win on Saturday. The win kept Georgia in the top spot of the AP Poll.
Georgia was followed in the poll by Cincinnati at No. 2. Alabama was No. 3, with Oklahoma at No. 4 and Oregon at No. 5. Georgia also holds the No. 1 spot in both the Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings.
Related: Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 11: Georgia football holds No. 1 ranking for 5th straight week
The Bulldogs are now 9-0 on this season, winning their last eight games all by at least 17 points. Georgia has already clinched the SEC East and with a win on Saturday can finish the regular season with a perfect conference record for the first time since 1982. That was also the last time the Bulldogs held the No. 1 ranking during the regular season prior to 2021.
But Georgia’s final SEC game figures to pose a much stiffer challenge than Missouri. The Bulldogs will travel to Tennessee this weekend to take on a Volunteer team that is exceeding expectations in the first year under Josh Heupel.
The Volunteers are 5-4 on the year and coming off a 45-42 win over a previously ranked Kentucky team. Factor what should be a raucous Neyland Stadium crowd and Kirby Smart knows his team will have a challenge on its hands.
“We’re gonna be playing in a really tough environment, one of the toughest places in the country,” Smart said. “Their fan base is bought-in, all-in on Coach Heupel and his staff. It will be a tremendous atmosphere and opportunity, which so many other conferences don’t have.
“Teams that maybe aren’t in the hunt for an SEC Championship but have that much passion that they’re going to sell it out and be really loud. It will be a great atmosphere and our players will need to prepare for it.”
Smart’s teams are undefeated in Neyland Stadium since he became the coach in 2016. The two teams will start at 3:30 p.m. ET and CBS will broadcast the game.
To see the full Week 11 AP Poll Top 25 rankings, see below.
AP Poll Top 25 Week 11 rankings
- Georgia
- Cincinnati
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Michigan State
- Michigan
- Oklahoma State
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- BYU
- UTSA
- Auburn
- HoustonBaylor
- Baylor
- Iowa
- Wisconsin
- NC State
- Coastal Carolina
- Penn State
- Louisiana
- Pitt
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 11: Georgia football holds No. 1 ranking for 5th straight week
- Social media celebrates Mark Richt and another dominant Georgia win, laughs at Florida collapse
- Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz: fourth down momentum swings key in 43-6 loss
- Kirby Smart, Nolan Smith discuss impact of Adam Anderson suspension
- Georgia’s curious quarterback situation continues to unfold during 43-6 win over Missouri
- The return of Jermaine Burton, Arian Smith is ‘only the beginning’ for the Georgia offense
- Missouri ‘Show Me’ run defense did Georgia a favor in Bulldogs’ 43-6 win
UGA News
- AP Poll Top 25 Week 11 rankings: Georgia holding No. 1 spot heading into ‘a really tough environment’
- Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 11: Georgia football holds No. 1 ranking for 5th straight week
- Social media celebrates Mark Richt and another dominant Georgia win, laughs at Florida collapse
- Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz: fourth down momentum swings key in 43-6 loss
- The return of Jermaine Burton, Arian Smith is ‘only the beginning’ for the Georgia offense