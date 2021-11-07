AP Poll Top 25 Week 11 rankings: Georgia holding No. 1 spot heading into ‘a really tough environment’

Georgia was followed in the poll by Cincinnati at No. 2. Alabama was No. 3, with Oklahoma at No. 4 and Oregon at No. 5. Georgia also holds the No. 1 spot in both the Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia continues to play like the best team in the country, as the Bulldogs earned a 43-6 win on Saturday. The win kept Georgia in the top spot of the AP Poll.

The Bulldogs are now 9-0 on this season, winning their last eight games all by at least 17 points. Georgia has already clinched the SEC East and with a win on Saturday can finish the regular season with a perfect conference record for the first time since 1982. That was also the last time the Bulldogs held the No. 1 ranking during the regular season prior to 2021.

But Georgia’s final SEC game figures to pose a much stiffer challenge than Missouri. The Bulldogs will travel to Tennessee this weekend to take on a Volunteer team that is exceeding expectations in the first year under Josh Heupel.

The Volunteers are 5-4 on the year and coming off a 45-42 win over a previously ranked Kentucky team. Factor what should be a raucous Neyland Stadium crowd and Kirby Smart knows his team will have a challenge on its hands.

“We’re gonna be playing in a really tough environment, one of the toughest places in the country,” Smart said. “Their fan base is bought-in, all-in on Coach Heupel and his staff. It will be a tremendous atmosphere and opportunity, which so many other conferences don’t have.

“Teams that maybe aren’t in the hunt for an SEC Championship but have that much passion that they’re going to sell it out and be really loud. It will be a great atmosphere and our players will need to prepare for it.”