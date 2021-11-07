Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 11: Georgia football holds No. 1 ranking for 5th straight week

Georgia has been the No. 1 ranked team in the country for over a month now. For two reasons, it shows no signs of refinishing the top spot in the Coaches Poll, as Georgia was once again the unanimous selection in the Week 11 rankings The Bulldogs cruised to a 43-6 victory. Even on a day where Georgia was less than thrilled with the way it played, the game was over after the opening drive of the third quarter. Missouri sold out to stop the run, so the Bulldogs simply took to the air as both Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels threw touchdown passes on the day.

Defensively, Georgia kept another SEC opponent out of the end zone. Prior to the final drive of the game, Missouri had just 199 yards. Related: Georgia report card: Bulldogs look like champions, even at less than their best The other reason Georgia has been able to maintain the top ranking is that another challenger has yet to emerge. Cincinnati and Alabama both found themselves needing late stops to pull out one-score wins at home. Ohio State and Oregon played around with inferior competition on Saturday. Previously unbeaten Michigan State and Wake Forest both lost for the first time. The top 5 in this week’s Coaches Poll after Georgia is Alabama at No. 2, Cincinnati at No. 3, with Oklahoma and Ohio State rounding things out. Georgia was also No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings that were released last Tuesday. The loss by Michigan State will almost certainly mean a new top 4 when those rankings are released on Tuesday. Related: Kirby Smart uses history to caution against No. 1 spot in first College Football Playoff rankings Georgia will conclude its SEC slate next Saturday when it visits Tennessee. The Volunteers are coming off an upset win over Kentucky. Should Georgia beat the Volunteers, it would mark the first time since 1982 that Georgia completed a regular-season SEC slate without a loss.

