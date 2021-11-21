AP Poll Top 25 rankings: New top 5, but Georgia football remains on top

The Bulldogs breezed to a 56-7 win on Saturday against overmatched Charleston Southern. The Bulldogs were up 49-0 at halftime against the FCS foe.

Another edition of the AP Poll, another week with Georgia sitting on top of the rankings.

“We try to have high-intensity, lower volume and really get after it when we get after it. We did some good-on-good periods this past week to really keep that competitive level but, you know, I mean, it’s hard at the end of the day to get something out of that game once you get that lead,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “You’re trying to gain confidence in your offense, defense, and special teams and get some confidence in your backups. But the starters, there’s not a lot they can do once we extend the lead.”

There was some movement behind the Bulldogs in the AP Poll, with Oregon getting blitzed by Utah. Add in Ohio State’s destruction of Michigan State along with Alabama’s narrow win over Arkansas and Ohio State is No. 2, Alabama comes in at No. 3 with Cincinnati and Notre Dame rounding out the top 5.

Georgia is also No. 1 in the Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings. The next batch of rankings will drop on Tuesday night, with Georgia expected to be the No. 1 team in those rankings again.

The Bulldogs are the lone unbeaten Power 5 team and have just a game against Georgia Tech left on their schedule. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 55-0 loss to Notre Dame.

With the way the Bulldogs are playing though, don’t expect Georgia to overlook its in-state rivals.

“I think they’ll respond. They talked after the game and wanted everybody locked in,” Smart said. “It takes a lot of pressure off me when they’re saying it. When they speak, people listen. I think they’ll handle that right.