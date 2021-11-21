Charleston Southern
AP Poll Top 25 rankings: New top 5, but Georgia football remains on top

AP Poll-top 25 rankings-week 13-Georgia football
112021 Athens: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and quarterback Stetson Bennett confer during the second quarter against Charleston Southern in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Another edition of the AP Poll, another week with Georgia sitting on top of the rankings.

The Bulldogs breezed to a 56-7 win on Saturday against overmatched Charleston Southern. The Bulldogs were up 49-0 at halftime against the FCS foe.

“We try to have high-intensity, lower volume and really get after it when we get after it. We did some good-on-good periods this past week to really keep that competitive level but, you know, I mean, it’s hard at the end of the day to get something out of that game once you get that lead,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “You’re trying to gain confidence in your offense, defense, and special teams and get some confidence in your backups. But the starters, there’s not a lot they can do once we extend the lead.”

There was some movement behind the Bulldogs in the AP Poll, with Oregon getting blitzed by Utah. Add in Ohio State’s destruction of Michigan State along with Alabama’s narrow win over Arkansas and Ohio State is No. 2, Alabama comes in at No. 3 with Cincinnati and Notre Dame rounding out the top 5.

Georgia is also No. 1 in the Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings. The next batch of rankings will drop on Tuesday night, with Georgia expected to be the No. 1 team in those rankings again.

The Bulldogs are the lone unbeaten Power 5 team and have just a game against Georgia Tech left on their schedule. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 55-0 loss to Notre Dame.

With the way the Bulldogs are playing though, don’t expect Georgia to overlook its in-state rivals.

“I think they’ll respond. They talked after the game and wanted everybody locked in,” Smart said. “It takes a lot of pressure off me when they’re saying it. When they speak, people listen. I think they’ll handle that right.

Georgia and Georgia Tech will start at 12 p.m. ET on ABC. To see the full Week 13 rankings, see below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 13

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Michigan
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Baylor
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Oregon
  12. Michigan State
  13. BYU
  14. Texas A&M
  15. UTSA
  16. Utah
  17. Iowa
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Houston
  20. Pitt
  21. Wake Forest
  22. San Diego State
  23. Louisiana
  24. NC State
  25. Arkansas

UGA News

