Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 13: Georgia football remains on top heading into final regular season week

Yet Georgia continues to chug along untouched at the top of the polls, as the Bulldogs beat Charleston Southern 56-7 on Saturday. The win moved Georgia to 11-0 on the season, with just one regular-season game left.

The lastest Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings produced some major shakeups, thanks to a big win by Ohio State over Michigan State, along with losses by Oregon and Wake Forest.

The top 5 does look very different behind Georgia, as Alabama is No. 2, Ohio State now comes in at No. 3, Cincinnati moves down to No. 4 and Notre Dame rounds things out at No. 5. Georgia does play Alabama in two weeks in the SEC championship game, as the Crimson Tide clinched the SEC West after beating Arkansas on Saturday.

Georgia is the lone Power 5 unbeaten team in the country, while Cincinnati and UTSA are also unbeaten on the season.

Before facing Alabama, Georgia does have one more bit of business to tend to as the Bulldogs take on Georgia Tech on Saturday. The two in-state rivals did not play last season due to COVID-19 related schedule changes. Prior to that, the two sides had met every season dating back to 1924. Georgia won 52-7 when the two teams met in Atlanta in 2019.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-8 on the season and coming off a 55-0 loss to Notre Dame. But Georgia will not be taking the Yellow Jackets lightly with all that is at stake for Georgia.

“I think our leaders will do that, I really do. I think they’ll respond,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said “.They talked after the game and wanted everybody locked in. It takes a lot of pressure off me when they’re saying it. When they speak, people listen. I think they’ll handle that right. We got a lot of kids from the metro Atlanta area, they got an opportunity to go play in front of their home and their families, all those folks.”

The game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on ABC. You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 polls below.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 13

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Cincinnati Notre Dame Michigan Oklahoma State Ole Miss Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Iowa Michigan State Texas A&M BYU Houston Pitt Wisconsin Utah UTSA Wake Forest San Diego State Louisiana NC State Kentucky

