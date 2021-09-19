AP Poll Top 25 Week 4: Georgia continues surge as Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma struggle

As for the Georgia Bulldogs, they cruised to another big win, rolling through South Carolina on their way to a 40-13 victory. Georgia is now 3-0 on the season and remains at No. 2 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll.

This past week proved to be a struggle for some of the top teams in the country. Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma all won but did so by a combined 15 points.

Alabama continues to hold on to the No. 1 spot, after narrowly escaping Florida with a 31-29 win over the Gators. Florida, previously No. 11 is still No. 11 in the AP Poll.

Oklahoma held on to beat Nebraska 23-16 at home, while Clemson needed a goal-line stand to beat Georgia Tech 14-8.

Georgia meanwhile was up 40-6 on the visiting Gamecocks midway through the third quarter. Georgia quarterback JT Daniels returned to the starting lineup and threw for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win.

It was not a great week for the perceived top teams in college football. That makes Georgia’s performance all the more impressive.

“There’s so many teams that I know are talented -- and I’m not talking about those teams -- but they lose to somebody that I’m like, ‘Man, they have no business losing to them.’ Or upsets, they seem to be more prevalent,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after beating South Carolina. “And we’re not immune to that. We’re trying to heighten our awareness to the standard.”

Georgia also saw another future foe lose this weekend, as Auburn fell to Penn State. The Tigers were the No. 22 team in the country but they dropped out of the rankings following the road defeat.