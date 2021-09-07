Georgia football shoots up in latest AP Poll Top 25 rankings after beating Clemson
The Georgia Bulldogs are moving on up thanks to an opening week win over the Clemson Tigers. The big win moved Georgia from No. 5 in the AP Poll up to No. 2.
While it wasn’t a banner day for the Georgia offense, the Bulldogs held Clemson to just three points, the lowest of the Dabo Swinney era. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was also sacked seven times. After the loss, Clemson fell to No. 6 in the poll.
Alabama still holds on to the No. 1 spot after beating Miami 44-13 to start the season. Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M round out the top-5.
Georgia also ranked as the No. 2 team in this week’s Coaches Poll as well.
Looking ahead at Georgia’s schedule, the Bulldogs are set to play just one ranked team the rest of the way, as Florida ranks as the No. 13 team in the poll. The Gators beat FAU to start the season.
The Bulldogs take on a UAB team this week that won Conference USA last season and picked up a 31-0 shutout of Jacksonville State in the opening week of the season.
The Georgia offense will be looking to have a much better showing against UAB, as the Bulldogs had just 256 total yards of offense against Clemson and scored just three points. The lone touchdown for Georgia came via a pick-6 by Chris Smith.
“I’m excited to see what our guys can do moving forward,” Kirby Smart said on Monday. “The greatest jump you make is from Game One to Game Two, so we got to find a way to be more explosive. You can see on tape that it’s there, so I’m glad we got the attention of those guys.”
Georgia and UAB will play at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. It will be the home opener for the Bulldogs, who will have a full stadium for the first time since the 2019 season.
AP Poll Top 25 Week 2 2021
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Cincinnati
- Notre Dame
- Iowa State
- Iowa
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Florida
- USC
- Texas
- UCLA
- Coastal Carolina
- Wisconsin
- Ole Miss
- Utah
- Miami
- Arizona State
- North Carolina
