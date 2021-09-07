Georgia football shoots up in latest AP Poll Top 25 rankings after beating Clemson

The Georgia Bulldogs are moving on up thanks to an opening week win over the Clemson Tigers. The big win moved Georgia from No. 5 in the AP Poll up to No. 2. While it wasn’t a banner day for the Georgia offense, the Bulldogs held Clemson to just three points, the lowest of the Dabo Swinney era. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was also sacked seven times. After the loss, Clemson fell to No. 6 in the poll. Alabama still holds on to the No. 1 spot after beating Miami 44-13 to start the season. Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M round out the top-5.

Georgia also ranked as the No. 2 team in this week's Coaches Poll as well. Looking ahead at Georgia's schedule, the Bulldogs are set to play just one ranked team the rest of the way, as Florida ranks as the No. 13 team in the poll. The Gators beat FAU to start the season.