Broderick Jones ‘ready’ as Kirby Smart mulls Georgia offensive line options

Broderick Jones-Kirby Smart-Georgia offensive line
Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59)= during the Bulldogs’ practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
@Kconnorriley
Posted

UGA News

NextKirby Smart explains Georgia offensive struggles, receivers lined up...
Leave a Comment