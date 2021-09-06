Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,520 (Sept. 6, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia’s win vs. Clemson and the dominant defensive performance that helped propel it.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s defense has never been better than it was vs. Clemson

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s defense completely shut down any chance of a Clemson win Saturday night -- producing seven sacks along the way. I’ll discuss the dominant performance on today’s show, and try to add some historical context to the impressive feat.

10-minute mark: I discuss the strong, tough runs from Bulldogs running back Zamir White that helped secure a UGA victory in the late stages of Saturday’s game vs. Clemson.