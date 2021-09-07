Georgia football climbs in Week 2 Coaches Poll after beating Clemson
The Georgia football team picked up a signature win to open the 2021 college football season on Saturday with a 10-3 win over Clemson.
The win, as ugly as it may have been, gave credibility to Georgia being one of the top-ranked teams in the country. And heading into the second week of the Coaches Poll, Georgia is now ranked even higher, coming in at No. 2.
Alabama still holds on to the No. 1 spot after beating Miami 44-13 to start the season. Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M round out the top-5.
Looking ahead at Georgia’s schedule, the Bulldogs are set to play just one ranked team the rest of the way, as Florida ranks as the No. 9 team in the poll. The Gators beat FAU to start the season.
The Bulldogs take on a UAB team this week that won Conference USA last season and picked up a 31-0 shutout of Jacksonville State in the opening week of the season.
The Georgia offense will be looking to have a much better showing against UAB, as the Bulldogs had just 256 total yards of offense against Clemson and scored just three points. The lone touchdown for Georgia came via a pick-6 by Chris Smith.
“I’m excited to see what our guys can do moving forward,” Kirby Smart said on Monday. “The greatest jump you make is from Game One to Game Two, so we got to find a way to be more explosive. You can see on tape that it’s there, so I’m glad we got the attention of those guys.”
Related: Kirby Smart explains Georgia offensive struggles, receivers lined up wrong, lack of execution
Georgia and UAB are set to play at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. It will be the home opener for the Bulldogs, who will have a full stadium for the first time since the 2019 season.
Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 2 2021
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Cincinnati
- Florida
- Iowa State
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Penn State
- USC
- Texas
- UCLA
- Wisconsin
- Utah
- Coastal Carolina
- Ole Miss
- Virginia Tech
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma State
- Miami
- Arizona State
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Kirby Smart: COVID at ‘highest spike’ in Georgia football locker room, injury update
- Development of Jermaine Burton perfectly sums up the state of Georgia’s wide receivers
- Broderick Jones ‘ready’ as Kirby Smart mulls Georgia offensive line options
- The Georgia defense has a simple motto: ‘You’re either elite or you’re not’
- Georgia football podcast: UGA’s defense has never been better than it was vs. Clemson
- Georgia football-UAB: Live updates, injury report, practice news for Week 2 game
UGA News
- Georgia football climbs in Week 2 Coaches Poll after beating Clemson
- National media praises Georgia football win over Clemson, shares concerns about the offense
- Development of Jermaine Burton perfectly sums up the state of Georgia’s wide receivers
- Kirby Smart: COVID at ‘highest spike’ in Georgia football locker room, injury update
- Broderick Jones ‘ready’ as Kirby Smart mulls Georgia offensive line options