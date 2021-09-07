Georgia football climbs in Week 2 Coaches Poll after beating Clemson

The win, as ugly as it may have been, gave credibility to Georgia being one of the top-ranked teams in the country. And heading into the second week of the Coaches Poll , Georgia is now ranked even higher, coming in at No. 2.

The Georgia football team picked up a signature win to open the 2021 college football season on Saturday with a 10-3 win over Clemson.

Alabama still holds on to the No. 1 spot after beating Miami 44-13 to start the season. Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M round out the top-5.

Looking ahead at Georgia’s schedule, the Bulldogs are set to play just one ranked team the rest of the way, as Florida ranks as the No. 9 team in the poll. The Gators beat FAU to start the season.

The Bulldogs take on a UAB team this week that won Conference USA last season and picked up a 31-0 shutout of Jacksonville State in the opening week of the season.

The Georgia offense will be looking to have a much better showing against UAB, as the Bulldogs had just 256 total yards of offense against Clemson and scored just three points. The lone touchdown for Georgia came via a pick-6 by Chris Smith.

“I’m excited to see what our guys can do moving forward,” Kirby Smart said on Monday. “The greatest jump you make is from Game One to Game Two, so we got to find a way to be more explosive. You can see on tape that it’s there, so I’m glad we got the attention of those guys.”

