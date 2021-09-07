Georgia football climbs in Week 2 Coaches Poll after beating Clemson

Georgia running back Kendall Milton, middle, finds some room to run against Clemson during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, Sept 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
The Georgia football team picked up a signature win to open the 2021 college football season on Saturday with a 10-3 win over Clemson.

The win, as ugly as it may have been, gave credibility to Georgia being one of the top-ranked teams in the country. And heading into the second week of the Coaches Poll, Georgia is now ranked even higher, coming in at No. 2.

Alabama still holds on to the No. 1 spot after beating Miami 44-13 to start the season. Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M round out the top-5.

Looking ahead at Georgia’s schedule, the Bulldogs are set to play just one ranked team the rest of the way, as Florida ranks as the No. 9 team in the poll. The Gators beat FAU to start the season.

The Bulldogs take on a UAB team this week that won Conference USA last season and picked up a 31-0 shutout of Jacksonville State in the opening week of the season.

The Georgia offense will be looking to have a much better showing against UAB, as the Bulldogs had just 256 total yards of offense against Clemson and scored just three points. The lone touchdown for Georgia came via a pick-6 by Chris Smith.

“I’m excited to see what our guys can do moving forward,” Kirby Smart said on Monday. “The greatest jump you make is from Game One to Game Two, so we got to find a way to be more explosive. You can see on tape that it’s there, so I’m glad we got the attention of those guys.”

Georgia and UAB are set to play at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. It will be the home opener for the Bulldogs, who will have a full stadium for the first time since the 2019 season.

Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 2 2021

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Clemson
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Florida
  10. Iowa State
  11. Oregon
  12. Iowa
  13. Penn State
  14. USC
  15. Texas
  16. UCLA
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Utah
  19. Coastal Carolina
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Virginia Tech
  22. North Carolina
  23. Oklahoma State
  24. Miami
  25. Arizona State

