Gunner Stockton was not in Indianapolis for this year’s NFL combine. The Georgia quarterback elected to return to school for another season, in hopes of helping his draft status come next season.

Yet the Georgia quarterback was still a popular topic of conversation at the event.

Former wide receivers Dillon Bell and Colbie Young both raved about what comes next for the Georgia quarterback.

“You know, we were close to going to the national championship and I feel like with another year under his belt and the more confidence, that’s a scary Gunner,” Bell said.

Stockton exceed expectations in his first season as Georgia’s starting quarterback. He threw for 24 touchdowns while rushing for another 10. Stockton would finish seventh in Heisman Trophy voting.

The season didn’t end the way Stockton and his teammates would’ve hoped, as the Bulldogs lost 39-34 to Ole Miss.

Stockton was outplayed in the loss by Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Cody Nagel of CBS Sports ranked Chambliss as the No. 2 ranked SEC quarterback for next season, ahead of Stockton at No. 3.

“The biggest question surrounding Georgia’s second-year starter is whether he can lift the offense back to national championship form,” Nagel said. “He ranked eighth among qualified Power Four quarterbacks -- and second in the SEC -- in completion rate on throws of at least 15 air yards (69.7%), per TruMedia, but just 41st in how often he attempted them (19.4%).”

Bell did downplay concerns regarding Stockton’s ability to throw over the middle, a common talking point this past season.

It’s clear Stockton can improve next season. With Georgia sending six players to the NFL combine from last season’s offense. That includes three receivers, the left side of the offensive line and Stockton’s closest confidant in tight end Oscar Delp.

If Stockton and the Georgia offense are to take a step forward, he’ll do so with a new cast of characters.

But Young is confident that Stockton will be able to help those new faces settle in next season.

“He just wants to be better,” Young said. “He’s probably working right now at his craft, getting better. And they surrounded him by amazing talent like Talyn Taylor, C.J. Wiley, and Thomas Blackshear. They’re just going to keep getting better and better every year.”

Young acknowledged that Stockton played through nerves at times last season, which isn’t uncommon for a player stepping into a starting role.

Georgia went 12-2 last season, making the College Football Playoff and winning the SEC. Stockton has played a big part in Georgia winning each of the previous two SEC championships.

One clear goal for Stockton next season will be in making a deeper run in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs have lost their first playoff game in each of the last two seasons. Stockton has started in each of those playoff defeats.

Georgia and Stockton are set to open spring practice on March 17. That will be Stockton’s first chance to return to the practice field and show what he has to offer.

“I don’t see any struggle in his game,” Young said. “Like I said, that was his first year starting. And sometimes there’s nerves there, here and there, but he’s just going to keep elevating, keep getting better.”