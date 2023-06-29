ESPN tabs 2 Georgia commits as the top overall players in the 2024 recruiting cycle

Georgia landing the best players in the country is hardly a new development. Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have routinely been one of the best recruiting teams in the country. But according to one recruiting service, Georgia is set to do something truly special in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Per ESPN’s latest recruiting ranking updates, Georgia holds commitments from the No. 1 and No. 2 overall players in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Dylan Raiola is one of those players. He committed to Georgia back in May and has been one of the most vocal recruiters for the cycle. The 5-star quarterback picked Georgia over Nebraska and USC. And though he has long been the most-touted prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, ESPN slotted him in as the No. 2 overall player.

At No. 1, ESPN went with cornerback Ellis Robinson IV. He committed to Georgia back in February. “The Georgia commit has elite tools at a premium position with a zero-to-low bust factor,” ESPN’s Craig Hubert and Tom Lungbill wrote. “Robinson can run, cover and hit as well as any corner we have seen in recent years. The level of competition he faces at IMG Academy -- he regularly works against the nation’s top wideouts in practice and throughout the season -- should better prepare him for contributing quickly once he arrives on campus.” Dawgnation Dawgnation Georgia football recruiting: The four big storylines from the first weekend of June official visits

Robinson recently took visits to Alabama and Miami but he remains locked in with Georgia. Robinson is listed at 6-foot-1 and has long been seen as the top cornerback in the cycle. The gap between Robinson and the next best cornerback in the 2024 recruiting cycle is wide than the perceived gap between Raiola and the next-best quarterback prospect. Most see that as Julian Sayin, an Alabama commit who won MVP honors over Raiola at the Elite 11 camp in June. Raiola and Robinson are both seen as the top players at their respective positions by all four recruiting services — ESPN, 247, Rivals and On3 — and are a significant reason the Bulldogs have the No. 1 ranked class in the country at the moment.

Georgia holds 21 commitments for the 2024 recruiting cycle at this point in time. June was a massive month for the Bulldogs as they were hosting official visitors throughout the month, including Robinson and Raiola. The Bulldogs will likely reap the benefits of those visits come July, when many of the nation’s top prospects announce their commitment decisions. Georgia last signed the No. 1 overall player in the recruiting cycle back in 2019 when Nolan Smith held that distinction. The last time Georgia signed the No. 2 overall player was Justin Fields back in 2018. In the modern history of recruiting rankings, no school has signed the No. 1 and No. 2 overall prospects in the same class. Clemson in 2018 came the closest when it landed Trevor Lawrence, No. 1, and Xavier Thomas, No. 3.