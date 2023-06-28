What Brock Bowers’ cares most about explains why he could be the best tight end in college football history

The one constant on the team from 2022 to 2023 though might be enough to assuage any worries about the Georgia offense is tight end Brock Bowers.

There is plenty of turnover on the Georgia offense heading into 2023. Georgia will have a new offensive coordinator, new quarterback, new leading rusher and new left tackle.

He likely won’t be coming off the field all that often as he will be a focal point for the new Georgia offense.

“I definitely kind of thought about that when it first [happened], but I mean Bobo’s kind of been around the tight end room a lot through the last year,” Bowers said this spring. “I mean, I guess we’ll see what happens this coming year. I mean, I’ll be utilized all the same ways I was in Monken’s offense.”

Georgia lost four tight ends from the 2022 team via the NFL draft and transfer portal. But Bowers’ presence should give the Georgia offense an edge every time he’s on the field.

He’s been recoverable his first two seasons at Georgia. Even with all the changes in the program, that will likely continue in 2023.