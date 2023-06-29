Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,977 (June 28, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the reaction some UGA fans are having to reports that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh plans to institute a portion of practice this season to be known as a “Beat Georgia” period.

Georgia football podcast: People are having the wrong reaction to Michigan’s ‘Beat Georgia’ practices

Beginning of the show: Georgia easily beat Michigan in the Orange Bowl during the 2021 College Football Playoff, and the Wolverines came up short again in the Playoff last year, losing to TCU, the team UGA beat 65-7 in the national championship game.

However, these setbacks haven’t stopped Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from apparently speaking ambitiously about his hopes of seeing his team get the best of UGA if the Wolverines were to earn the right to play the Bulldogs this year.