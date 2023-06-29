Georgia football faces questions at inside linebacker but Glenn Schumann should have answers

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Georgia football faces questions at inside linebacker but Glenn Schumann has all the answers Georgia’s best position on the 2023 football team will almost certainly be inside linebacker. Largely, that’s because the Bulldogs bring back starters Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon. Both players impressed in their first year as starters and will likely find themselves on various preseason All-American lists. “I still feel like we’ve got a lot left to show,” Mondon said this spring. “You know, we’ve got a lot of room to grow still. We’re not really complacent or stuck on last season. We know we’ve still got a lot of room for improvement, so really just working on things like that.”

But inside linebacker isn’t the only position where Georgia brings back experience. Brock Bowers, Sedrick Van Pran and Javon Bullard have all made huge plays for Georgia. What separates the inside linebacker position though is that Georgia has considerable depth behind Mondon and Dumas-Johnson. And Georgia will likely need to lean on that depth during the 2023 season. Mondon missed Georgia’s spring game with a lower extremity injury. There’s an increasing belief that the injury will cause him to miss at least some point of fall camp and potentially even the season. Mondon led the team in tackles with 76 despite playing in only 13 games as he missed time with a knee injury. He had eight tackles for loss, an interception against LSU and a sack against Ohio State. He got better as the season went on and figures to have the highest NFL draft ceiling of any prospect in the room.

Dumas-Johnson was also arrested back in February following a reckless driving and racing charge. He did play in the spring game but was notably not made available to speak to reporters. We’ll see if there is any sort of suspension for Dumas-Johnson following his arrest, with Georgia likely to keep any punishment internal. Georgia signed three talented inside linebackers in the 2023 recruiting cycle in Raylen Wilson, CJ Allen and Troy Bowles. Wilson and Allen both made strong first impressions during spring practice but to expect them to be the guys to step in behind Mondon and Dumas-Johnson is a bit too much for right now. The most interesting player behind Mondon and Dumas-Johnson is Jalon Walker. He found a way to contribute as a freshman but that was more as a designated pass rusher. He was still learning the inside linebacker position and Georgia wants to play him there even with questions about the outside linebacker position.

Walker will likely follow in the footsteps of players such as Quay Walker and Channing Tindall, who made similar transitions from players who at first could really only rush the passer before developing into more complete players. Quay Walker was a first-round pick while Tindall went in the third round after never starting a game for the Bulldogs. It should be noted that Jalon Walker did not practice this spring after having shoulder surgery. He is expected to be fully cleared at the start of fall practice. If Walker can do that as a sophomore, he'd give Georgia another elite athlete at the position who could potentially do some of the things Mondon did. Georgia though also has a fellow 5-star prospect from the same signing class as Mondon and Dumas-Johnson. Xavian Sorey has not yet made an impact on the same level as Mondon and Dumas-Johnson. Through two seasons, he's played in only 16 games and registered five tackles. He's dealt with injuries at times during his career and hasn't had a chance to show much. This spring was huge for Sorey. He finished the spring with a team-best seven tackles and a tackle for loss. With injuries to Walker and Mondon, he got a chance to show what he could do with major playing time.

"I've seen really a lot from Sorey, just how athletic he is, how he's really just picking up on things and really a lot for Sorey," Mondon said. Now entering his third season at Georgia, Sorey is at least in a position to contribute. There are younger players who will be pushing for playing time, but Sorey seems to be in a spot where he plays a part in the Georgia rotation. The Bulldogs saw Trezmen Marshall and Rian Davis transfer out of the program, meaning someone will have to play real snaps behind Mondon and Dumas-Johnson even when healthy. We also have to mention EJ Lightsey here. He was not the same major recruiting win that Sorey or Wlaker were as prospects. But he's slowly but surely gotten better over his time in Athens and is in a position to push Sorey and Walker to crack the rotation. Inside linebacker has always been the most important position in a Kirby Smart defense. From Roquan Smith to Monty Rice to Nakobe Dean, Georgia has always had leaders and playmakers at the position. Dumas-Johnson and Mondon fit into both of those boxes. But behind them, Walker, Sorey and Lightsey all have shown enough to do so as well. The three freshmen might be perhaps the most talented position-signing haul in the country for the 2023 cycle, leaving Georgia in a great spot in the future. Mondon and Dumas-Johnson do have some questions surrounding them entering this season. Plugged in Georgia fans would acknowledge that. Fortunately, Glenn Schumann has amassed and developed enough talent behind them in the event those questions do not result in satisfactory answers.