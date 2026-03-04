Kirby Smart has always stressed the importance of bringing in new talent.

Traditionally, that has been through the recruiting ranks. Smart has always been one of the top recruiters in the sport. Georgia signed the No. 6 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

But the transfer portal has changed the game. Both teams playing in last year’s national championship game started transfer quarterbacks. Ole Miss got to the College Football Playoff semifinals by leaning heavily on the transfer portal.

Georgia sits on the other end of the spectrum. It brought in only nine players via the transfer portal this offseason, the fewest of any team in the SEC.

Because of that, it’s no surprise that Georgia’s total talent acquisition is not as high as some of its SEC counterparts.

ESPN ranked Georgia’s crop of newcomers as No. 17 in the country. There are six SEC teams ranked above Georgia in the rankings, which combine high school recruits and transfers.

From the high school ranks, Kaiden Prothro is positioned to be one of Georgia’s top freshmen next season.

“Prothro is a long, athletic hybrid WR/TE and can be a seam and red zone target with the length to win jump balls,” ESPN’s Craig Haubert and Billy Tucker said. “Whether he’s utilized more in a role like Brock Bowers or a George Pickens, Prothro has a rare blend of physical tools and can bring immediate playmaking potential regardless of position.”

Prothro was the No. 35 overall player in the class and Georgia’s second-highest ranked signee. As a high school standout in Bowdon, Georgia, Prothro set the state record for career touchdown receptions.

On the transfer front, Georgia added another big pass catcher in Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion. He caught 33 passes for 480 yards and 4 touchdowns for the rival Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last season.

Georgia has to replace six of their top seven pass catchers from last season, giving Prothro and Canion the ability to help right away.

The Bulldogs added four defensive backs via the transfer portal as they look to bolster a secondary that gave up a lot of big plays in the season-ending loss to Ole Miss.

One of those is Clemson transfer Khalil Barnes, who was a three-year starter for the Tigers.

“Barnes is one of several notable defensive backs arriving via the portal to help replace productive depth lost after the season,” Haubert and Tucker wrote. “He’s a big‑frame safety/box defender with range who adds depth and versatility.”

Georgia may not have made as many additions as its counterparts but Smart and his staff also did an excellent job of retaining talent. No SEC program had fewer players leave than the Bulldogs, as just 12 players from last season’s roster will be at new schools.

The Bulldogs bring back a number of talented players, like quarterback Gunner Stockton, running back Nate Frazier and safety KJ Bolden.

Time will tell if Georgia went far enough to bolster the 2026 team. Georgia faces a difficult schedule that features Alabama, Oklahoma and Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs open the 2026 season against Tennessee State on Sept. 5. Spring practice for Georgia begins on March 17, giving the newcomers a chance to partake in spring drills.