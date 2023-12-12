With players making their NFL draft decisions known and the NFL season coming to a close, ESPN has put out a new mock draft for the 2024 NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Matt Miller has two Bulldogs going in the first round. But it’s telling which two Bulldogs Miller had landing in the first round.

Tight end Brock Bowers is projected to land with the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 10 pick. Bowers seems like a surefire first-round pick given his stellar career at Georgia.

“Bowers is my No. 6 overall player, but I couldn’t find a value/need fit for him earlier than No. 10. Los Angeles wouldn’t complain,” Miller said. “The Chargers could luck out and get an awesome middle-of-the-field target who has similarities to George Kittle as a route runner, pass-catcher and after-the-catch playmaker. Bowers has 26 receiving touchdowns in the past three seasons and would immediately give quarterback Justin Herbert a chain-mover.”

Bowers led Georgia in receiving this season, despite missing three games with an ankle injury. Bowers has not yet declared for the NFL draft, though he is a draft-eligible junior.

The other Bulldog landing in the first round is cornerback Kamari Lassiter. Miller has him landing with the Philadelphia Eagles, continuing the Georgia to Philadelphia pipeline. The Eagles have drafted a Georgia player in the first round of the past two NFL drafts, including landing both Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in last year’s draft.

Lassiter has had a standout season for Georgia, emerging as one of the top cornerbacks in the country. Lassiter was named Second Team All-SEC for how he played this season.

But what is perhaps telling is which Georgia players weren’t in the first round of Miller’s mock draft. Neither quarterback Carson Beck or offensive tackle Amarius Mims came off the board in the first 32 picks.

Neither player has made a decision yet when it comes to their NFL future. Mims missed six games this season due to an ankle injury, undoubtedly impacting his draft status. Mims also exited the game against Alabama with an injury, impacting the Georgia offense in the process. Still, Mims is expected to be drafted due to his outstanding measurables and upside.

As for Beck, he is still considering his options. Miller has four quarterbacks going in the first round, with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy coming off the board in the first seven picks. All of those quarterbacks have more pass attempts and starts than Beck. Daniels is out of eligibility while Maye has already declared for the NFL draft. McCarthy and Williams have yet to announce their plans.

Players have until Jan. 15 to declare for the NFL draft. Georgia has begun preparing for the Orange Bowl, as the Bulldogs will take on Florida State on Dec. 30. Georgia has had 34 players taken in the last three NFL drafts, the most of any program. The 2024 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 25 to April 27.