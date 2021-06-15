Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,462 (June 15, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why this offseason has been better thus far than last year, and what that could mean for the Bulldogs on the field this fall.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s undeniably enjoying a better offseason than last year

Beginning of the show: Last year, Georgia fans spent most of the offseason wondering how first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken would perform and whether newcomer Jamie Newman could establish himself as starting quarterback. That’s a lot of unknowns for a fan base to absorb. This year, the conversation is different. Monken appears well-established heading into his second season, and after the oddity that led to Newman never taking a snap for the Bulldogs, his eventual replacement, JT Daniels, produces a lot more confidence among fans because they actually saw him peform last season.

I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.