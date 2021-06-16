Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,463 (June 16, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why some in the national media might not realize what UGA’s defensive line is capable of this season.

Georgia football podcast: Some media members might be sleeping on UGA’s defensive line

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s defensive line is expected to be one of the team’s top strengths this season, but at least one national magazine might be slightly overlooking the position group’s potential. I’ll explain why on today’s show.