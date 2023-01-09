Georgia football quarterbacks share what separates Stetson Bennett: ‘He always comes though’

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football quarterbacks share what makes Stetson Bennett LOS ANGELES — Stetson Bennett knows this is the end. After six years of college football, five at Georgia and three as a starting quarterback, he will play in his second national championship. It doubles as the final game of his college career.

Bennett has tried to distance that narrative from this game, given it is the national championship. But there’s no ignoring Bennett’s role in this game and what winning a second national title would do for him. “I hope that the defining moment is still ahead for him,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. Bennett’s legacy is already secure, regardless of the result. Even if you strip away the walk-on, JUCO and back-up status, Bennett’s on-field numbers undeniably place him among the best in program history. He needs just 71 yards to set the single-season passing record for Georgia and is 177 away from hitting the 4,000-yard mark.

He’s 28-3 as a starter, with two of those defeats coming to Alabama. He’s been the offensive MVP in every College Football Playoff game he’s played in, as well as winning the honor in this season’s SEC championship game. He’s undeniably great. Even if a select few online fans can’t admit it, just about everyone in the Georgia program does. Those closest to him see it in practice and around the Georgia facility. Related: Hamilton, Biggie and Stetson Bennett living the ‘American Dream’ for Georgia football at the Heisman Trophy ceremony

“I’m not surprised. Never doubted him,” Luke Bennett, Stetson’s younger brother said. “We’ve always seen growing up what he can do. Seeing it at this level it’s pretty cool.” Of course, Bennett’s younger brother isn’t the only one to sing Stetson’s praises. Those in the Georgia quarterback room see him work every day, surrendering free time to watch film and prep for the next moment. Bennett’s work ethic is usually the first thing those around him bring up. The second is his confidence. It’s both innate and irrational. It has to be if someone is going to overcome all Bennett has on his way to the top of college football. Smart recalled this week how Bennett and his mother came into his office after spring practice in 2018 to tell him Bennett would be heading to the JUCO ranks. Smart told him there was no guarantee he would get back to Georgia. Yet Bennett somehow found a way, accepting an 11th-hour offer from Georgia to sign as a member of the 2019 class. “I didn’t doubt him. I just didn’t know if it was at Georgia,” Smart said. “And that conviction they had when they sat in my office should have said, there’s something special about this guy.”