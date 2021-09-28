National media declares Arkansas will be ‘Georgia’s biggest challenge to date’
ESPN also put Georgia at No. 2 in its power rankings this week. Chris Low noted that the Bulldogs have continued to improve in every game.
“Now 4-0 and looking stronger every week, Georgia hasn’t been challenged since its season-opening 10-3 victory over Clemson,” Low wrote. “The Dawgs have been suffocating on defense, and the first unit has yet to allow a touchdown. Both of the touchdowns Georgia has yielded have come in the fourth quarter, long after the outcome had been decided.”
The Bulldogs will likely face a tougher test this week as they welcome Arkansas to Athens. The Razorbacks are also 4-0 on the season, with emphatic wins over Texas and Texas A&M.
Arkansas, led by former Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman, is the No. 8 team in the country. And per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, the physical Razorbacks will push Georgia in a way the Bulldogs haven’t been so far in 2021.
“The Bulldogs face a suddenly sneaky game against Arkansas, and former assistant coach Sam Pittman, at home on Saturday,” Schlabach wrote. “It will be Georgia’s biggest challenge to date, and the Razorbacks are brimming with confidence.”
This Arkansas team has played better than the Clemson team Georgia beat to open the season, as the Tigers are now the No. 25 team in the country after their loss to NC State this past weekend.