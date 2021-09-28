National media declares Arkansas will be ‘Georgia’s biggest challenge to date’

ESPN also put Georgia at No. 2 in its power rankings this week. Chris Low noted that the Bulldogs have continued to improve in every game.

“Now 4-0 and looking stronger every week, Georgia hasn’t been challenged since its season-opening 10-3 victory over Clemson,” Low wrote. “The Dawgs have been suffocating on defense, and the first unit has yet to allow a touchdown. Both of the touchdowns Georgia has yielded have come in the fourth quarter, long after the outcome had been decided.”

The Bulldogs will likely face a tougher test this week as they welcome Arkansas to Athens. The Razorbacks are also 4-0 on the season, with emphatic wins over Texas and Texas A&M.