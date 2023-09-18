clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Georgia football winners and losers following win over South Carolina
Winner: Tykee Smith
Connor Riley
How the Georgia football secondary changes if Javon Bullard can’t play …
ATHENS — No matter how much Georgia preaches and believes in next man up, replacing someone like Javon Bullard won’t be easy. In the event it needs to happen this weekend …
Connor Riley
What Kirby Smart said about Malaki Starks should frighten opposing offenses
ATHENS — Malaki Starks was in the process of giving an incredibly technical answer as to how he was able to come down with his first interception of the season.
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers following Week 2 win over Ball State
Winner: Malaki Starks
Connor Riley
What Georgia football does and doesn’t miss out on by not playing Oklahoma …
ATHENS — Brock Bowers was looking forward to it. Kirby Smart said the cancellation of it was unfortunate.
Connor Riley
Social media sounds off on Mike Bobo, Georgia red zone issues

Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers following win over South Carolina

Connor Riley
Final Grades from Georgia football win over South Carolina

Connor Riley
Georgia giant favorite in much-needed warm-up game with UAB Blazers, …

Mike Griffith
Why blaming Mike Bobo for Georgia offense is an easy but …

Mike Griffith
