KM Squared: Georgia running backs reveal the most physically impressive Bulldogs
When you recruit and develop as well as Georgia has in recent seasons, the Bulldogs are bound to have some true athletic marvels, even amongst a team of Power 5 athletes.
Who those players are was a point of discussion on the first episode of KM Squared, featuring Georgia running backs Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh.
Related: Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh share Georgia locker room brotherhood background
Unsurprisingly both mentioned former Georgia offensive lineman Ben Cleveland as an option. Thanks to his massive size, Cleveland is now getting ready for his first season with the Baltimore Ravens. He was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
“When I first saw him, he reminded me of The Hulk,” McIntosh said.
Milton offered up a current member of the team that stands out in defensive lineman Jordan Davis.
“The dude is huge, he can run but if you have a close relationship with JD, you wouldn’t think he was any type of good at football,” Milton said of his teammate. “He’s the most playful person, he’s like that big dog that doesn’t know how big he is.
“The dude is huge but he knows how to flip that switch when he’s not on the field and just has fun.”
Davis will be representing Georgia this week at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala. Davis is listed at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds and has been a key reason the Bulldogs have led the nation in rush defense in each of the past two seasons.
As a senior, Davis will look to use his massive size as a way to better pressure opposing quarterbacks.
McIntosh and Milton also gave their thoughts on some younger players who had special physical gifts.
McIntosh pointed out defensive lineman Jalen Carter, a former high school weight lifting champion who has also been known to throw down windmill dunks.
Milton named two 2021 signees in 5-star tackle Amarius Mims and 4-star outside linebacker Chazz Chambliss.
Chambliss played for Carrolton High School in Carrolton, Ga. Mims comes from Bleckley County High School in Cochran, Ga.
At 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds as a freshman, Mims figures to be a valuable piece on the offensive line for years to come.
“He reminds me of Isaiah Wilson,” Milton said of Mims. Even though he has the body and physique to get to the next level, he has those tools that separates people. That’s what I think is special about him.”
Milton and McIntosh will host their second episode of KM Squared this coming Sunday, with it airing first on the DawgNation homepage at 8 p.m. ET and re-airing on the DawgNation social pages at 9 p.m. ET.
Debut episode of KM Squared
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Stop the presses! USA Today shuts out Georgia offense and defense on preseason All-SEC team
- Georgia needs wide receivers to deliver in pivotal 2021 season
- 5 things we hope to learn about Georgia football at SEC media days
- Georgia recruiting: 2022 IMG Academy dominoes beginning to fall
- Georgia QB JT Daniels juggles schedule, won’t attend Manning Passing Academy
- When Dani Dennis-Sutton met Branson Robinson
- Former Georgia football receiver JJ Holloman commits to Liberty