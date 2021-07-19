KM Squared: Georgia running backs reveal the most physically impressive Bulldogs

When you recruit and develop as well as Georgia has in recent seasons, the Bulldogs are bound to have some true athletic marvels, even amongst a team of Power 5 athletes. Who those players are was a point of discussion on the first episode of KM Squared, featuring Georgia running backs Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh. Related: Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh share Georgia locker room brotherhood background

Unsurprisingly both mentioned former Georgia offensive lineman Ben Cleveland as an option. Thanks to his massive size, Cleveland is now getting ready for his first season with the Baltimore Ravens. He was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. “When I first saw him, he reminded me of The Hulk,” McIntosh said. Milton offered up a current member of the team that stands out in defensive lineman Jordan Davis.

“The dude is huge, he can run but if you have a close relationship with JD, you wouldn’t think he was any type of good at football,” Milton said of his teammate. “He’s the most playful person, he’s like that big dog that doesn’t know how big he is. “The dude is huge but he knows how to flip that switch when he’s not on the field and just has fun.” Davis will be representing Georgia this week at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala. Davis is listed at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds and has been a key reason the Bulldogs have led the nation in rush defense in each of the past two seasons.