Georgia football will hold No. 1 ranking heading into final College Football Playoff rankings

ATHENS — Heading into the final College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia will be the No. 1 ranked team. The Bulldogs won 37-14 against Georgia Tech last weekend, keeping them in the top spot. There is a new No. 2 team, as Michigan moves up following its big win over Ohio State. TCU now sits at No. 3, while USC moves from No. 6 to No. 4 after its win over Notre Dame. All four teams are in action this weekend with a chance to win their respective conference championship games. For Georgia, the Bulldogs will be taking on LSU in the SEC championship game.

And while the Bulldogs might have already locked up a playoff berth, Georgia is solely focused on winning the SEC this weekend. Georgia doesn't want to relive last year when it lost to Alabama in the SEC championship game and had to sweat out Sunday morning to see if it made the College Football Playoff. "It's the next game. For us it's been about the next one all year," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "The great teams worry about the next one more than the last one. That's what we're trying to be, is a team that worries more about the next one than the last one."