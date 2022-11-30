Georgia football will hold No. 1 ranking heading into final College Football Playoff rankings
ATHENS — Heading into the final College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia will be the No. 1 ranked team.
The Bulldogs won 37-14 against Georgia Tech last weekend, keeping them in the top spot. There is a new No. 2 team, as Michigan moves up following its big win over Ohio State. TCU now sits at No. 3, while USC moves from No. 6 to No. 4 after its win over Notre Dame.
All four teams are in action this weekend with a chance to win their respective conference championship games. For Georgia, the Bulldogs will be taking on LSU in the SEC championship game.
And while the Bulldogs might have already locked up a playoff berth, Georgia is solely focused on winning the SEC this weekend. Georgia doesn’t want to relive last year when it lost to Alabama in the SEC championship game and had to sweat out Sunday morning to see if it made the College Football Playoff.
“It’s the next game. For us it’s been about the next one all year,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “The great teams worry about the next one more than the last one. That’s what we’re trying to be, is a team that worries more about the next one than the last one.”
The final College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. Those will be the rankings that determine which teams make the College Football Playoff. Michigan takes on Purdue, TCU plays Kansas State and USC matches up with Utah on Friday.
Should USC slip up to Utah, a team the Trojans already lost to, that opens the door for one of the teams just outside the top four. Ohio State, Alabama and Tennessee come in at no. 5, 6 and 7 respectively. But none of these teams will be playing this weekend, giving them no shot at helping their respective cases.
A win for Georgia this weekend also likely puts them back in Atlanta for the College Football Playoff semifinal, as opposed to possibly playing in Phoneix, where the other semifinal will be played. The two semifinals are set to be played on Dec. 31, with the first game starting at 4 p.m. ET and the second being at 8 p.m. ET.
Georgia’s game this weekend against LSU is set for a 4 p.m. ET, with CBS broadcasting the game. LSU dropped from No. 5 to No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings following its loss to Texas A&M this past weekend.
You can see the full College Football Playoff top 25 rankings for Week 14 below.
College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings for Week 14
- Georgia
- Michigan
- TCU
- USC
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Clemson
- Kansas State
- Utah
- Washington
- Florida State
- LSU
- Oregon State
- Oregon
- UCLA
- Tulane
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- UCF
- North Carolina
- Mississippi State
- NC State
