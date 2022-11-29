BJ Ojulari helps highlight the present, future issues for Georgia football outside linebacker room

ATHENS — Azeez Ojulari tried his best. He wanted his younger brother, BJ, to play for Georgia. He was a 4-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle and had the option of following in his brother’s footsteps of being an outside linebacker at Georgia. But BJ didn’t want to walk the same path as his older brother. That is what helped lead him to LSU, where he has racked up 5.0 sacks this season for the Tigers. In his three years at LSU, he’s notched 16.0 sacks for the Tigers, becoming an extremely productive player. One Georgia could certainly have used, especially given the current situation at outside linebacker.

“My brother, he tried hard to get me to Georgia. I was very close, as well. But my heart said different,” Ojulari said. “Coach O (Ed Orgeron) and his staff did an amazing job just showing me how special I was to them, how bad they wanted me to come play for LSU. At the end I think I made the right decision for myself.” It’s hard to argue with Ojulari’s logic, given his statistical output. As for Georgia’s outside linebackers, the group is dangerously thin heading into this weekend’s game against Ojulari’s Tigers. Nolan Smith, unquestionably Georgia’s best outside linebacker, was lost for the season after he tore his pectoral muscle in a win over Florida.

This past weekend, freshman Marvin Jones Jr., suffered an ankle injury, potentially cutting even further into the number of available bodies for Georgia at the edge rusher position. Just what was needed before getting to face a mobile quarterback like Jayden Daniels. Related: Kirby Smart gives latest injury report for Georgia football heading into 2022 SEC Championship Game “Extremely, extremely athletic. Smooth,” Smart said of Daniels. “Great release. He’s quick and he’s fast. There’s a difference. He’s both. We’re trying to prepare for these guys and watch tape. Very impressive composure and demeanor.”