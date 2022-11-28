Georgia football recognizes LSU freshman Harold Perkins can wreck SEC championship dreams: ‘You need to know where he is at all times’

ATHENS — Georgia is accustomed to playing star pass rushers. Such is life in the SEC, where Alabama has the likes of Will Anderson and the Bulldogs have Jalen Carter. But Saturday’s challenge against Harold Perkins is a little different than what Georgia is used to seeing. For starters, Perkins has played far beyond the level of most freshmen. He’s third in the conference in sacks with 7.5. He also leads LSU in the category along with notching 11.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and an interception.

LSU moves Perkins around, much in the same way the Dallas Cowboys use Micah Parsons. Perkins can do a lot of things for this LSU defense, which makes knowing where he is in presnap all the more difficult for the Georgia Bulldogs. “You know where he’s at when he’s out there, right? They’re going to use him in different ways,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They’ve changed up the way they use him throughout the year. That’s what good defensive coordinators do. They try to find different ways to put him in maybe a mismatch and utilize him.” Related: Georgia football eager for 2022 SEC Championship Game: ‘I’ve been wanting to play LSU again’

“You have to know where he is, and you need to know where he is at all times because he’s really athletic. He is very disruptive, and you make your team aware of it.” LSU is going to Perkins to do a lot of things. Georgia, if it hopes to limit Perkins’ impact, will want to avoid obvious pass-rushing situations where Perkins can simply get after the quarterback. Georgia isn’t going to alter its game plan simply because of Perkins’ presence. No player is that good. Instead, Georgia will ask its offensive line to keep Perkins off its ball carriers, while tight ends like Brock Bowers will try to make him work in coverage.