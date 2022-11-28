What Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze means for Georgia Football

Auburn has found its replacement for Bryan Harsin. It is a name with ties to the SEC and a coach that has given Kirby Smart plenty of problems in the past. Hugh Freeze is set to take over at Auburn, according to multiple reports. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated is the first to report the news. Freeze previously coached at Ole Miss from 2012 through 2016, going 39-25. He also went 34-15 as the head coach at Liberty, where he spent the past four seasons. One of those wins at Ole Miss came against Smart back in 2016, when the Rebels blasted Georgia 45-14 in Oxford, Miss.

Freeze has long been known as one of the best offensive minds in the sport. He’s gotten a lot of mileage out of beating Alabama in 2014 and 2015 when Smart was still the defensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide. Of course, trouble has also followed Freeze. He committed numerous recruiting violations in his time at Ole Miss and the school was ultimately punished by the NCAA for the many violations that occurred under Freeze’s watch. Freeze also lost his job at Ole Miss not because of the recruiting violations, but rather because of a number of calls made to a female escort service that came after an investigation by the school. Auburn first pushed to hire Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss, but Kiffin elected to stay in Oxford, Miss. after going 8-4 this past season. Auburn was in search of a new head coach after it fired Harsin in October after not even getting two years on the job. He was replaced by Cadalliac Williams as the interim coach, who went 2-2 at Auburn. The Tigers finished 5-7 this season following Saturday’s loss to Alabama.