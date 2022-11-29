Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,830 (Nov. 28, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the stakes for Georgia in the SEC championship game against LSU this upcoming Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: SEC championship more than just ‘next game’ for UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia is seemingly in the rare position of entering the SEC championship game with a berth in the College Football Playoff already secured whether it beats LSU on Saturday or not. However, that won’t cause UGA problems as it determines its motivation this week according to UGA coach Kirby Smart. I’ll share what he had to say on that topic on today’s show, and share some other audio where Smart expressed a slightly different sentiment.

15-minute mark: I address the debate about whether Michigan, now that it has beaten Ohio State, should move past UGA into the No. 1 spot when the College Football Playoff top 25 is released again on Tuesday night.