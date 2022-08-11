Georgia football assistants Glenn Schumann, Dell McGee share thoughts on becoming a head coach

As the various college football preseason content comes out, naturally there’s a look ahead to which coaches are on the hot seat and who might be in line to replace them. When you’re the defending national champions, you’re bound to have a few assistants plucked from your staff. Georgia saw Dan Lanning take the head coaching job at Oregon this offseason. Mel Tucker and Sam Pittman previously left Georgia for head coaching jobs at the Power 5 level, while Shane Beamer is now the head coach at South Carolina. ESPN’s Pete Thamel tabbed Todd Monken as an assistant who could greatly impact the coaching carousel. Matt Zenitz of On3 ran a coaches survey of those deserving to become head coaches, with both Dell McGee and Glenn Schumann making the list.

McGee and Schumann are the two longest-tenured coaches at Georgia. McGee reminded reporters on Thursday that he’s been at Georgia long enough to when they had to take a bus to the practice fields, as opposed to now working out to the palatial football complex that Georgia has constructed. The two are both excellent recruiters and valued members of Smart’s staff. Schumann is now the co-defensive coordinator this year, while Smart has let McGee run things in the past when Smart has had to be away from the team for whatever reason. Both know the opportunities to become a head coach exist. Sure there is pressure that comes with that, such is the price to pay for new-found wealth and the ability to call your own shots.

But the two Georgia coaches know that so much of that process is out of their own control. “I really don’t control that part of the process,” McGee said. “I’m very happy to be the running backs coach at the University of Georgia. Coach Smart ahs been a blessing to me. I really want to thank him for affording me the opportunity to be the running backs coach here. As well as the opportunities to be in front of our football team and our staff as well. Coach Smart has done everything as a mentor as far as a head coach for an assistant coach.” Even though neither coach shares the sole coordinator role that Monken does for the offensive side of the ball, recent college football hires have indicated that is no longer necessary to move up the food chain. Pittman was Georgia’s offensive line coach before he began to turn around the Arkansas program. Dabo Swinney and Ed Orgeron are recent title winners who weren’t coordinators before they became head coaches.