Georgia will enter the 2026 season in better shape than it did l2025.

The Bulldogs are set to bring back 14 starters. Per Cody Nagel of CBS Sports, that is the most of any team in the SEC and trails only USC in that category nationally.

Last season, Georgia had a lot of holes to replace. Four starters on the offensive line were off to the NFL. Georgia also lost its two leading receivers, running back Trevor Etienne and quarterback Carson Beck as well, leaving a lot of questions on the offensive side of the ball.

Defensively, Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker and Malaki Starks were all first-round picks. Losing Williams and Walker proved to be difficult to overcome in terms of replacing the pass rush. Georgia had only 20 sacks last season, ranking 107th in the country in that category.

Despite all those key departures, Georgia still found a way to go 11-1 in the regular season. The Bulldogs won the SEC, beating Alabama 28-7 and earning the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia did once again see its season come to an end in its first College Football Playoff game, losing to Ole Miss 39-34. Entering 2026, the goal is to have a deeper College Football Playoff run.

The Bulldogs bring back Gunner Stockton for another season as the team’s starting quarterback. He accounted for 34 touchdowns last season. He’ll look to be an even better player and leader for Georgia in 2026.

The running game figures to be a strength for Georgia, as leading rusher Nate Frazier returns. Georgia also brings back three starters on the offensive line in Earnest Greene, Dontrell Glover and Drew Bobo.

Defensively, Georgia brings back even more in 2026. The Bulldogs sent a smaller contingent of defensive players to the NFL combine, as defensive lineman Christen Miller, linebacker CJ Allen and cornerback Daylen Everette were the lone representatives.

All three were critical players for last season. But Georgia has known entities ready to replace all three. Elijah Griffin figures to step in for Miller on the defensive line. Georgia has a host of linebackers who can replicate what Allen brought to the table. At cornerback, Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones played key reps for Georgia last season. Robinson was named the Defensive Freshman of the Year by the FWAA.

One area where Georgia should be much improved comes in the defensive front. Jordan Hall, Xzavier McLeod, Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson all return for the Bulldogs after starting last season.

In addition to sending a smaller pool of players to the NFL draft, Georgia also lost fewer players to the transfer portal this offseason. The Bulldogs had only 12 players depart the program from last season’s team. That is the fewest of any team in the SEC. What’s more, none of the departures were as impactful as the loss of Damon Wilson was last offseason.

While Georgia returns the most starters in the SEC, the Bulldogs also bring back a number of contributors who did not start games last season. Among them include linebacker Chris Cole, defensive back Rasean Dinkins, wide receiver London Humphreys, offensive lineman Juan Gaston and Griffin.

The Bulldogs play so many players that in some years they’re able to offset the lack of returning starters. In 2026, the Bulldogs will have a wealth of experience, a rare luxury for the program.

Per Nagel, USC brings back 15 starters. That is the most of any team in the country. Georgia is one of seven teams with 14 starters returning, with Oklahoma being one of the seven as well. The Sooners made the College Football Playoff last season and visit Athens on Sept. 26.

While returning plenty of starters is something Georgia will welcome, especially with how young the team was last season, it doesn’t always guarantee future success. Georgia needs to win games at the end of the season and will need players to further develop over the season. Bobo and Harris, key starters last season, were hurt and unable to play in Georgia’s season-ending loss to Ole Miss.

Even with all the returning experience, Georgia does have some holes to fill. Wide receiver is the biggest question, as the Bulldogs have to replace their top three players at the position from last season in Zachariah Branch, Colbie Young and Dillon Bell. Gone too are offensive linemen Monroe Freeling and Micah Morris.

Time will tell if Georgia’s experience edge leads to a better ending in the 2026 season than either of the previous two. The strength in numbers approach does position Georgia to start the upcoming season in a better spot than either of the last two years.