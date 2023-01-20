ESPN names 4 Georgia football standouts to ‘Way-Too-Early’ 2023 All-American Team

Georgia coach Kirby Smart already knew his 2023 team was going to bring back more talent than his 2022 team did. Many key faces will return for Georgia next season, meaning the Bulldogs will have to face a different sort of challenge in their quest to win another national championship. “I personally think next year is going to be a much more difficult challenge over this year because we had so many guys leaving last year,” Smart said after Georgia beat TCU 65-7. “We got a lot of guys coming back.” A handful of those players are expected to be among the best in the country next season. You already know some of the top names, with Brock Bowers returning for his third year on campus. He led Georgia in receiving in each of his first two years on campus. He won the Mackey Award this past season, which is given annually to the nation’s top tight end.

Bowers is expected to retain that crown in 2023, as Bowers was one of four Bulldogs to make ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early' All-American Team for the 2023 season. Joining Bowers on the list is linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, safety Malaki Starks and defensive end Mykel Williams. Bowers, Dumas-Johnson and Starks were all regular starters for Georgia this past season. Williams is one of the many defensive linemen Georgia rotates into the game. But none were more productive than the Columbus, Ga., product as he led the team with 4.5 sacks.