ESPN gives Georgia football high praise for how it handled the transfer portal
The first transfer portal window officially closed on Wednesday, as it was the final day for players to enter the transfer portal until it reopens on May 1.
Georgia saw plenty of action in the transfer portal, with 10 players departing the program. The most notable departure was wide receiver AD Mitchell, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
But unlike the last offseason, Georgia didn’t hesitate to use the portal to address some of its issues. Georgia signed three players out of the transfer portal. It brought in wide receivers Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thoms, along with defensive back Smoke Bouie.
ESPN raved about the additions of Lovett and Thomas, helping bolster an already strong wide receiver room.
“The Dawgs stayed within the SEC confines to get two of the best receivers in the portal: Mississippi State’s Rara Thomas and Missouri’s Dominic Lovett,” ESPN’s Chris Low wrote. “Between them, they combined for 100 catches, 1,472 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season. With Ladd McConkey electing to return for another season, Georgia should be stacked at receiver.”
ESPN’s Craig Haubert echoed those sentiments in a separate ESPN article that praised Georgia for how it went about addressing its needs in the transfer portal.
“The Bulldogs have been an excellent example of recruiting at a high level,” Haubert wrote. “With a second straight national title under their belt, they have added just a few key pieces to further strengthen and deepen their roster at the receiver position. “Those two, with the return of the highly productive Ladd McConkey and TE Brock Bowers, will make the transition from Stetson Bennett to a new QB a little easier.”
ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren gave Georgia a B+ grade for its usage of the transfer portal this offseason. That is higher than fellow elites Ohio State and Alabama, though not quite the sterling A grades Michigan and Florida State received.
Georgia is very bullish on what Thomas and Lovett can bring to the wide receiver room. Georgia did also see Dominick Blaylock enter the transfer portal, while Kearis Jackson declared for the NFL draft.
With all three incoming players having SEC experience — Thomas comes from Mississippi State, Lovett from Missouri and Bouie played at Texas A&M — there’s a great confidence in what Georgia is bringing in.
Georgia players and coaches are fond of saying that Georgia isn’t for everybody, so having some SEC experience should help give the incoming players some idea of what comes next.
“You really like the people that they are. They’re phenomenal people,” Georgia wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon said of Lovett and Thomas. “They’ve done well and made plays and everything else in our conference playing against the same competition that we’re playing against. You know you can always judge what they’re doing vs. the level of competition that they’re going up against.”
Related: What we learned about Georgia football in first transfer portal window
In addition to the three transfers, Georgia currently has the No. 2 ranked recruiting class. The Bulldogs have signed 25 recruits to this point and still have the ability to add to the class with National Signing Day taking place on Feb. 1. Many of those recruits have already enrolled at Georgia, with several helping the team during its bowl prep.
Georgia did have double-digit players leave for the NFL, so the Bulldogs will have plenty of holes to fill as they aim to win their third consecutive national championship.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football 2023 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL draft decisions and coaching news
- Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’
- Senior Bowl coaching staff addition may add ironic twist to Stetson Bennett’s storybook career
- Georgia football podcast: UGA fans react to AD Mitchell transfer news
- Georgia football 2023 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL draft decisions and coaching news
- Georgia football world reacts to AD Mitchell transfer decision
- AD Mitchell enters transfer portal after two seasons with Georgia football
- What return of Ladd McConkey means for 2023 Georgia football offense