ESPN gives Georgia football high praise for how it handled the transfer portal

The first transfer portal window officially closed on Wednesday, as it was the final day for players to enter the transfer portal until it reopens on May 1. Georgia saw plenty of action in the transfer portal, with 10 players departing the program. The most notable departure was wide receiver AD Mitchell, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

But unlike the last offseason, Georgia didn’t hesitate to use the portal to address some of its issues. Georgia signed three players out of the transfer portal. It brought in wide receivers Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thoms, along with defensive back Smoke Bouie. ESPN raved about the additions of Lovett and Thomas, helping bolster an already strong wide receiver room. “The Dawgs stayed within the SEC confines to get two of the best receivers in the portal: Mississippi State’s Rara Thomas and Missouri’s Dominic Lovett,” ESPN’s Chris Low wrote. “Between them, they combined for 100 catches, 1,472 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season. With Ladd McConkey electing to return for another season, Georgia should be stacked at receiver.”

ESPN’s Craig Haubert echoed those sentiments in a separate ESPN article that praised Georgia for how it went about addressing its needs in the transfer portal. “The Bulldogs have been an excellent example of recruiting at a high level,” Haubert wrote. “With a second straight national title under their belt, they have added just a few key pieces to further strengthen and deepen their roster at the receiver position. “Those two, with the return of the highly productive Ladd McConkey and TE Brock Bowers, will make the transition from Stetson Bennett to a new QB a little easier.” ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren gave Georgia a B+ grade for its usage of the transfer portal this offseason. That is higher than fellow elites Ohio State and Alabama, though not quite the sterling A grades Michigan and Florida State received.