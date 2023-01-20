Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,868 (Jan. 19, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Georgia coach Mark Richt said in a radio interview this week about the Bulldogs’ chances of winning a third-straight national championship.

Georgia football podcast: Mark Richt explains why UGA can win the national championship again

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s talent level and the commitment of players in the program to stay committed to contribute to the team makes UGA a possible national championship winner again in 2023 according to former Bulldogs coach Mark Richt -- who made those statements during a radio interview this week.

I’ll talk more about what Richt said on today’s show.