Family of Devin Willock releases official statement: ‘To know Devin simply was to love him’

First, we would like to thank the city of Athens and the overwhelming support of the Georgia and New Jersey football communities, fans, teammates, coaches and friends over the past few days. As there are no words that can be found to describe the grief that we are experiencing with our loss, the support of all those that have said kind words and shared loving memories of Devin has helped us during this time. What we would like everyone to know is that Devin was more than just a football player. He was a trusted friend, a supportive and loving brother, a dedicated student and a wonderful son. Devin’s infectious personality and loving smile is one that no one who met or saw him will ever forget. He was a young man that was not solely driven by football. He was driven by his love of others and his desire to fulfill his future. He is someone that we know people that met him will never forget, not because of this tragedy but because of the positive experiences, influences and interactions that they had with him. To know Devin simply was to love him, and being the amazing young man that he was, Devin gave nothing but love and positivity to those around him. We also ask that you keep Chandler LeCroy’s family in your thoughts and prayers, along with Warren McClendon and Tory Bowles, that they man be fully healed. Although we will never be able to truly get over this moment, your prayers, thoughts and memories of Devin continue to give us strength during this time. Thank you, Dave and Sharlene Willock.

The family, through Willey, also asked for the continued thoughts and prayers of Chandler LeCroy, Tory Bowles and Warren McClendon. LeCroy also died in the accident, while McClendon and Bowls both sustained injuries. Bowles is still being treated for her injuries, while McClendon was released from the hospital on Sunday morning.

The family thanked Xavier Truss, Kirby Smart, the Georgia coaching staff and Willock’s girlfriend Kate Mosely specifically for having helped during this time.

Willey did not take any questions following the reading of the statement, as well as some other prepared remarks.

The accident occurred just after 2:45 a.m. on Sunday morning on Barnett Shoals Road. A crash report published earlier this week by the Athens Clarke-County police department stated that excessive speed was a factor in the crash. Willock died at the scene, while LeCroy later died at the hospital.