Kirby Smart updates Georgia football spring injury report, rules out Jalon Walker

A number of Bulldogs are making their way back from injury as well. Offensive tackle Earnest Greene missed most of his freshman season due to a back injury. Dan Jackson was lost for the 2022 season with a foot injury. Andrew Paul’s promising freshman season came to an end when he tore his ACL in August. Jackson and Paul were ruled out for the spring.

With spring practice starting o Tuesday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart made it known a number of Bulldogs won’t be available to go through spring practice due to various injuries.

Players missing spring practice due to injury is nothing new. Last season both Darnell Washington and Smael Mondon missed spring practice due to injury and went on to be starters for the Bulldogs.

Two recent award winners missed spring practice for Georgia, as Nakobe Dean did not participate physically in spring practice before he went on to win the Butkus Award for the 2021 season. Brock Bowers won the Mackey Award last season after he missed spring practice as well.

While the Bulldogs will be without several key faces, it does grant an opportunity for the 18 new early enrollees for Georgia. Most of Georgia’s 2023 signing class will go through spring practice. The injury to Jones could be big for freshman pass rusher Damon Wilson, as he now has the chance to earn more snaps.