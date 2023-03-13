Georgia football game time, TV Network announced for 2023 G-Day scrimmage

The Bulldogs are the defending national championship, as they are coming off a 15-0 season. Georgia does not lose as much as it did last season but there are a number of key pieces that need replacing.

Georgia will hold its annual G-Day scrimmage on Saturday, April 15. The event will start at 4 p.m. ET and air on ESPN2.

On offense, quarterback and left tackle are the two big positions battles. Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton will battle it out to see who replaces Stetson Bennett. Bennett was a Heisman Finalist last year and led Georgia to back-to-back national championships.

On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia will seek replacements for All-Americans Jalen Carter and Chris Smith.

G-Day will also be our first look at a number of key new faces for Georgia, as 18 members of the 2023 signing class enrolled early. Among them include 5-star prospects Monroe Freeling, Jordan Hall, Damon Wilson and Raylen Wilson.

Georgia also signed three transfers this offseason, a departure from the 2022 offseason when Georgia did not bring anyone in via the transfer portal. Wide receivers Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas and defensive back Smoke Bouie will suit up for Georgia this spring.

Spring practice begins for Georgia on Tuesday, with Pro Day taking place on Wednesday. Georgia’s Pro Day will be televised on the SEC Network, starting at 10 a.m. ET. Georgia sent 12 players to the NFL combine and could have as many as five first-round draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.