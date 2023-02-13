Real or fake, Kansas City and Georgia football show the importance of using disrespect properly

The NFL and college football games are two very different brands of football. The most gifted quarterback in college football doesn’t always win. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes has been to five consecutive AFC title games and just took home his second Super Bowl. Georgia is allowed to have an overwhelming talent advantage in just about every game it plays. The salary cap and NFL draft largely prevent Kansas City from having the same luxuries. Yet moments after Kansas City beat Philadelphia, Travis Kelce’s demeanor sounded strangely similar to that of Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith following the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win over TCU.

Naturally, the statements made by Smith and Kelce drew eye rolls from those outside the locker room. The Chiefs were underdogs going into the game, yet plenty of people still picked them to beat Philadelphia. As for Georgia, it didn’t receive the same level of preseason hype as Alabama or Ohio State. But it still debuted at No. 3 in both polls. It is telling that two key players for both the Chiefs and Bulldogs vented about the lack of respect moments after winning a championship. Instead of basking in the afterglow of a tremendous victory, Kelce, Smith and others took the time to call out those who provided the necessary fuel to get to the top of the proverbial mountain. “We fought through that and heard all the doubters,” Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said prior to the win over TCU. “We’re talking about 15 draft picks lost to the draft and a lot of those guys are over on defense and even on offense that heard that, you know. So we took it week-by-week, and now we’re here. I think that’s really special.”