Real or fake, Kansas City and Georgia football show the importance of using disrespect properly
The NFL and college football games are two very different brands of football. The most gifted quarterback in college football doesn’t always win. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes has been to five consecutive AFC title games and just took home his second Super Bowl.
Georgia is allowed to have an overwhelming talent advantage in just about every game it plays. The salary cap and NFL draft largely prevent Kansas City from having the same luxuries.
Yet moments after Kansas City beat Philadelphia, Travis Kelce’s demeanor sounded strangely similar to that of Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith following the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win over TCU.
Naturally, the statements made by Smith and Kelce drew eye rolls from those outside the locker room. The Chiefs were underdogs going into the game, yet plenty of people still picked them to beat Philadelphia. As for Georgia, it didn’t receive the same level of preseason hype as Alabama or Ohio State. But it still debuted at No. 3 in both polls.
It is telling that two key players for both the Chiefs and Bulldogs vented about the lack of respect moments after winning a championship. Instead of basking in the afterglow of a tremendous victory, Kelce, Smith and others took the time to call out those who provided the necessary fuel to get to the top of the proverbial mountain.
“We fought through that and heard all the doubters,” Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said prior to the win over TCU. “We’re talking about 15 draft picks lost to the draft and a lot of those guys are over on defense and even on offense that heard that, you know. So we took it week-by-week, and now we’re here. I think that’s really special.”
If winning a championship were easy, everyone would do it. The margins at the level are so incredibly thin. The Chiefs needed a defensive touchdown and the longest punt return in Super Bowl history to beat Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Georgia needed Ohio State to miss a 50-yard field goal to survive the Peach Bowl. It’s okay to admit your team got some breaks along the way in a championship run.
It’s also clear that teams use public doubt in helping achieve the ultimate goal. With the advent of social media, it’s easier than ever to find slights. Kelce probably saw the Fox pregame show all select the Eagles. Surely Smith or someone in the Georgia organization found some online account that said the Bulldogs would go 7-5, as ridiculous as it sounds
Both Georgia and Kansas City had prior championship experience before this season. No doubt that helped them over the course of the season. But no one proclaimed to never doubt the heart of a champion. Mostly because not everyone knows what that is like.
But everyone at some point has been doubted in their life. And Kansas City and Georgia demonstrated how powerful that can be as a motivator, even if the doubt is somewhat exaggerated.
