Kirby Smart updates injury status of Arian Smith, Kendall Milton and other Bulldogs after first scrimmage
As is usually the case with the physical nature of Georgia’s fall camp, a number of Bulldogs have sustained injuries during the run of practice. Kirby Smart, speaking after Georgia’s first scrimmage, provided an update on those who were limited.
Smart confirmed that wide receiver Arian Smith is out and will need ankle surgery. Smith has had a myriad of injuries during his time at Georgia, as wrist, knee and shin injuries have limited the speedy wide receiver to just eight games in his Georgia career.
Smart did not put a timetable on his return and classified it as a high ankle sprain.
“Poor kid can’t catch a break. He’s worked so hard to get back. He gave up track this year so he could have a successful season.”
Offensive coordinator Todd Monken spoke about how the injuries have impact Smith’s development.
“I think the biggest thing is staying healthy for Arian,” Monken said. “He just hasn’t been on the field long enough as a developmental player. He is fast. He is athletic. He is a great kid. But not being healthy and being out there to develop… What that does, is that restricts you from a player being an every-down player to get on the field more often because you can’t trust them and everything you’re asking them to do, so they have to be situational players.”
Smart also revealed that Kendall Milton has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has limited him this fall. The junior running back was not spotted at the portion of practice the media was allowed to attend on Saturday. Milton has missed time in each of the past two seasons with an MCL injury.
“It’s nothing serve,” Smart said in terms of Milton’s injury.
Related: Georgia football practice observations: Handful of noticeable absences prior to first scrimmage
Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge was also limited in practice as he has turf toe. It does not have anything to do with the foot injury he suffered last season. Freshman offensive lineman Earnest Greene has a hamstring injury that has been impacting availability in practice as well.
Trezmen Marshall has been dealing with a calf strain but he was able to practice today. Freshman wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette has been dealing with a hyper-extended knee that has limited him this spring as well.
The Bulldogs will be off tomorrow before resuming practice on Monday. Georgia will hold another scrimmage next Saturday.
