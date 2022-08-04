Kirby Smart confident the Georgia football team is more hungry than complacent: ‘We don’t really have that problem’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has spent the last couple of media appearances stressing his current team is more hungry than complacent. It’s become a bit at this point. The Bulldogs are coming off a championship season, the school’s first since 1980. One could understand the thought that this team might be a little hungover from last year’s success. With Alabama being the overwhelming title favorite to start the season, there isn’t the same pressure on Georgia to win the national championship this season. At least, that is the outside thinking. Those inside the Georgia football facility are just as eager to win it again this year.

“I knew the work that it took for us last year, we are going to have to put the same amount of work in this year to get back to where we want to be,” senior safety Chris Smith said. “It’s not going to be handed to us. Coach Smart does a great job of preaching not staying complacent, not being complacent.” Smith is one of the few defensive starters to return from last season. Senior Nolan Smith is the only defender who started every game last season that returns this year. Five of those departed players were taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Smart though doesn’t see the lack of returning experience as an exclusively bad thing. He actually thinks that helps fight against complacency.

“We don’t have a reason to be complacent,” Smart said. “I mean, I’ve been on national championship teams that won it all that I was concerned about complacency because there was a lot of back. We don’t really have that problem.” Related: WATCH: 5 takeaways from Kirby Smart’s opening fall practice press conference The Georgia head coach went into greater detail about how it’s actually the returning starters that he is the most worried about. During his time at Alabama, Smart has worked on four championship-winning staffs. He was the defensive coordinator of the last team to repeat. He was also on teams that didn’t experience that same level of success.