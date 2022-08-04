Full details of Kirby Smart contract released by Georgia football program

The full details of Kirby Smart’s new contract are out, as the contract has been obtained by DawgNation under the Freedom of Information Act. The length of the deal will pay Smart $112.5 million over the course of the 10-year deal. For the 2022 season, Smart will be the highest-paid coach in the country.

The contract had been previously announced in July. Smart will making the following in each year: 2022 season: $10.25 million

2023 season: $10.5 million

2024 season: $10.75 million

2025 season: $11 million

2026 season: $11.25 million

2027 season: $11.25 million

2028 season: $11.5 million

2029 season: $11.75 million

2030 season: $12 million

2031 season: $12.25 million The updated contract runs through the end of the 2031 season, with his previous contract set to expire at the end of the 2024 season. Smart gets a $100,000 bonus for appearing in each SEC championship game and a $300,000 bonus for winning the SEC championship. Smart has won the SEC East four times in his tenure and the SEC once, back in 2017. Smart also receives a $500,000 bonus for making the College Football Playoff. Should Georgia win another national championship, Smart would get a $1 million bonus. Smart also gets 50 hours per year of private jet usage, with the ability to carry over 10 unused hours per year. As for the buyout, Smart would be owed 100 percent of the remaining deal if he were to be fired before the end of the 2026 season. From the start of the 2027 season on, Smart will be paid 85 percent of the remaining contract until its conclusion.

