Full details of Kirby Smart contract released by Georgia football program
The full details of Kirby Smart’s new contract are out, as the contract has been obtained by DawgNation under the Freedom of Information Act.
The length of the deal will pay Smart $112.5 million over the course of the 10-year deal. For the 2022 season, Smart will be the highest-paid coach in the country.
The contract had been previously announced in July. Smart will making the following in each year:
- 2022 season: $10.25 million
- 2023 season: $10.5 million
- 2024 season: $10.75 million
- 2025 season: $11 million
- 2026 season: $11.25 million
- 2027 season: $11.25 million
- 2028 season: $11.5 million
- 2029 season: $11.75 million
- 2030 season: $12 million
- 2031 season: $12.25 million
The updated contract runs through the end of the 2031 season, with his previous contract set to expire at the end of the 2024 season.
Smart gets a $100,000 bonus for appearing in each SEC championship game and a $300,000 bonus for winning the SEC championship. Smart has won the SEC East four times in his tenure and the SEC once, back in 2017. Smart also receives a $500,000 bonus for making the College Football Playoff. Should Georgia win another national championship, Smart would get a $1 million bonus.
Smart also gets 50 hours per year of private jet usage, with the ability to carry over 10 unused hours per year.
As for the buyout, Smart would be owed 100 percent of the remaining deal if he were to be fired before the end of the 2026 season. From the start of the 2027 season on, Smart will be paid 85 percent of the remaining contract until its conclusion.
In the event that Smart were to resign or self-terminate a deal he would owe the school $5 million if it were to happen between the 2022 and 2025 seasons. The number decreases over the course of the contract, dropping to $4 million for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, $3 million for the 2028 season, $2 million for the 2029 season and $1 million for the 2030 and 2031 seasons.
The Bulldogs begin fall practice on Thursday, as Georgia will look to defend its national championship from last season.
“We’re really focused on getting better,” Smart said. “We got a lot of good players to replace and we got a lot of good players to replace them with. It’s about getting the right guys on the bus and getting the guys in the right seats, just like it is every year. But I’m excited to get out there and work with them.
“Today will be the first time on the field putting on helmets and getting after it together.”
Smart is not the only Georgia coach to get a raise this offseason, as offensive coordinator Todd Monken, tight ends coach Todd Hartley, defensive line coach Tray Scott and co-defensive coordinators Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann all received pay bumps as well.
Georgia opens the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against the Oregon Ducks.
