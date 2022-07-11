Raylen Wilson commitment continues epic linebacker recruiting run for Georgia football

Georgia did what it has pretty much always does on Sunday when it comes to the inside linebacker position. The Bulldogs landed a commitment from 4-star prospect Raylen Wilson, as Georgia bested Michigan and Florida to land the No. 72 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class. Related: What Georgia football is getting in 4-star LB Raylen Wilson Wilson is the second inside linebacker to commit to Georgia in this cycle, as the Bulldogs also hold a pledge from 4-star prospect CJ Allen. He committed to Georgia back in June.

This isn’t the first time Schumann has landed multiple elite linebacker prospects in a single recruiting cycle. In 2018, Georgia inked Quay Walker and Channing Tindal, who ranked as the No. 31 and No. 103 prospects, respectively. Both were also taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, with Walker landing in the first round. The 2019 recruiting cycle saw more of the same, with Georgia adding Nakobe Dean, Rian Davis and Trezmen Marshall. Those three all ranked among the top 125 prospects for that cycle. Dean is already off to the NFL, while Marshall and Davis will look to overcome the injury bug that has plagued them in their careers to this point. Georgia did not take a single inside linebacker prospect in the 2020 cycle. But that cleared the way for the Bulldogs to load up with three more players in the 2021 cycle. Schumann landed 5-star prospects Xavian Sorey and Smael Mondon. He also nabbed a 4-star linebacker from Baltimore in Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who seems poised to be a breakout player for the GEorgia defense this season.