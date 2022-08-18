ESPN tabs ‘exceptional’ Mykel Williams to Preseason True Freshman All-American team

Georgia brought in the No. 3 ranked recruiting class for the 2022 cycle. The haul included 11 top-100 prospects, with several of those players already making an impact such as safety Malaki Starks or tight end Oscar Delp. Yet ESPN went in a different direction when filling out its True Freshman All-American team. The duo of Tom Luginbill and Tom VanHaaren both had Mykel Williams as Georgia’s lone representative on the team. “Somebody has to play with all their departures, right? Why not choose the most versatile of the group in Williams,” Luginbill wrote. “As an edge, three technique or second-level rusher, Williams can play everywhere. In one-on-one situations, he is a pass rush nightmare for offensive tackles.”

Williams was Georgia’s top-rated signee in the 2022 cycle, as he finished as the No. 4 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He also went through spring practice with the Bulldogs as an early enrollee, helping adjust to the college game. Georgia has employed Williams as a defensive end, the same position previously held by Travon Walker. Like Williams, he was a 5-star prospect who found a way to make an impact as a true freshman. Walker was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams has been competing alongside Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Tramel Walthour for reps on the defensive line to this point.