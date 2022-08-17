Jalen Carter, Brock Bowers among 7 Georgia football standouts on ESPN’s Top-100 list

When you’re the No. 3 team in the country in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll, you’re going to have your fair share of talented players. That is certainly the case for the Georgia Bulldogs, even after having to replace 15 NFL draft picks. ESPN released its list of top 100 college football players for the 2022 season. Georgia placed seven players on the list, including two in the top 10. Topping the list was Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson. Georgia’s highest-rated player, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, came in at No. 6. Just behind Carter was standout tight end Brock Bowers at No. 8. Georgia was one of four teams with multiple players in the top-10, joining Alabama, Ohio State and USC.

Carter is easily Georgia’s top defensive player, while the same can be said for Bowers on the offensive side of the ball. “Brock is amazing. Just like JC (Carter), he’s like the JC at the tight end,” offensive tackle Broderick Jones said. “He’s a full package. I would just say with him and everybody else in the tight corps, we just have like a whole monster unit at tight end. I feel good about it.”