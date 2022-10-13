National media shares its thoughts on Georgia football at the midpoint of 2022 season

ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t care all that much about national title odds or favorites to this point. He spends very little time worrying about them, instead focusing on this week’s opponent, the Vanderbilt Commodores. “I wouldn’t have cared. I don’t trust the source,” Smart said. “I don’t really care.” Georgia was actually passed this week by Ohio State as the betting favorite for most sports books. Still, it is the Bulldogs who sit at No. 1 in the AP Poll through the first six games of the season.

Many in the national media see Georgia as one of the top teams in the country. Though the Bulldogs aren’t without flaws, as we’ve seen in recent weeks, the totality of Georgia’s season has them well-positioned for another run to the College Football Playoff. “There’s no clear distinction between Alabama and Georgia at this point,” ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura wrote. “But the defending champion Bulldogs have the best win (Oregon 49-3) and played better this week (beating Auburn 42-10), which is good enough to give them the edge for now.” Oregon is the No. 12 team in the country, the highest-ranked team with a loss on its schedule. The Ducks have been rolling since their early season loss to Georgia, boosting the Bulldogs’ resume.

Georgia though does have some questions given its recent performances against Kent State and Missouri. Chief among the current concerns has been the play of the passing game. Quarterback Stetson Bennett has been dealing with some shoulder soreness dating back to the Missouri game. That would explain some of the accuracy issues over the past two games.