On episode No. 1,798 (Oct. 12, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some of the UGA freshmen who seem poised for breakout campaigns as the season reaches its midpoint.

Georgia football podcast: 5 freshmen who appear ready to break out for UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll and in the midst of a pursuit of a second consecutive national championship. The backbone of the program’s success has been a streak of recruiting wins that dates back years. Perhaps then, it’s no surprise that the best Bulldogs teams under Coach Kirby Smart have always benefited from an influx of first-year players, many of whom once ranked as top prospects.

This year is seemingly no different, and I’ll highlight some who’ve stood on from the rest on today’s show -- including safety Malaki Starks, running back Branson Robinson, defensive linemen Bear Alexander and Mykel Williams as well as tight end Oscar Delp.