Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart optimistic on linebackers, curious about AD Mitchell for Vanderbilt game

ATHENS — Georgia was very thin at the linebacker spot against Auburn, with neither Smael Mondon or Trezmen Marshall playing in the 42-10 win over the Auburn Tigers. It sounds though like the Bulldogs should be able to have both linebackers back for this week’s coming game against Vanderbilt. Smart provided an update on their status, as Mondon has been dealing with an ankle injury and Marshall has had a knee injury slow him. “Trezmen warms up, gets loose. He looked much better today and was able to take some reps,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Smael has looked similar over the past week.”

Without Mondon or Marshall, Georgia turned to Rian Davis to start alongside Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Xavian Sorey also saw an uptick in snaps. While the linebacker position is trending in the right direction, two of Georgia’s best did not get the same level of optimism from Smart. Jalen Carter is still rehabbing his knee injury that he suffered against Vanderbilt and has not been practicing this week.