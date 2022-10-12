Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart optimistic on linebackers, curious about AD Mitchell for Vanderbilt game
ATHENS — Georgia was very thin at the linebacker spot against Auburn, with neither Smael Mondon or Trezmen Marshall playing in the 42-10 win over the Auburn Tigers.
It sounds though like the Bulldogs should be able to have both linebackers back for this week’s coming game against Vanderbilt. Smart provided an update on their status, as Mondon has been dealing with an ankle injury and Marshall has had a knee injury slow him.
“Trezmen warms up, gets loose. He looked much better today and was able to take some reps,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Smael has looked similar over the past week.”
Without Mondon or Marshall, Georgia turned to Rian Davis to start alongside Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Xavian Sorey also saw an uptick in snaps.
While the linebacker position is trending in the right direction, two of Georgia’s best did not get the same level of optimism from Smart.
Jalen Carter is still rehabbing his knee injury that he suffered against Vanderbilt and has not been practicing this week.
More curious was what Smart had to say about wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. The Georgia coach liked what he saw in the pregame against Auburn from the talented wide receiver. But Mitchell, who picked up his ankle injury against Samford, has been unable to reach the same form.
“AD has looked better but he hasn’t probably looked as good as he did in pregame. He hasn’t quite been to that mark,” Smart said. “Thought we might be able to use him more. He didn’t so much tweak it again but he’s not 100 percent. Very similar this week compared to last week.”
Mitchell played just four snaps on Saturday and did not have a catch in the win. Ladd McConkey led Georgia in receiving yards on Saturday, catching five passes for 47 yards. Georgia has not thrown a touchdown pass to a wide receiver since the Samford game.
Smart did note that Kendall Milton is “probably probable” following his groin injury he picked up against Auburn but the running back has not practiced yet this week and Smart was unsure if he’d be able to go against the Commodores.
Georgia leaned heavily on Branson Robinson and Daijun Edwards with Milton limited, as the two healthy backs rolled up 181 yards on 24 carries. The pair found the end zone four times as well.
Following Georgia’s game against Vanderbilt, the Bulldogs do have an off week. They will get an extra week to prep for their game against Florida on Oct. 29. The game against Vanderbilt is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
Georgia football injury report
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Jalen Carter (knee, doubtful)
- Smael Mondon (ankle, questionable)
- Trezmen Marshall (knee, questionable)
- Kendall Milton (knee, questionable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle/thumb, questionable)
- Arian Smith (ankle, probable)
Kirby Smart provides injury update for Georgia football going into Vanderbilt game
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Jordan “BigBaby” Hall dishes on another great time in Athens, talks future official visits
- Georgia football podcast: One reason why UGA will be ready for tough November stretch
- Former SEC Coach explains Kirby Smart trademark and a ‘good problem’ Georgia football has
- Best tight end in college football? Impact of Brock Bowers goes well beyond Georgia football box score
- Defenses exploit hole in Georgia pass game, Stetson Bennett bothered by shoulder
- Georgia football community reacts to ‘big flip’ of running back Roderick Robinson
- BREAKING: 4-star RB Roderick Robinson II is now a ‘Dawg!
- Georgia football lands commitment from 2024 wide receiver Sacovie White
- Georgia football stock up, but Kirby Smart demanding corrections