Kirby Smart updates progress of Oscar Delp, Branson Robinson and other Georgia football offensive freshmen

ATHENS — At the midpoint of the 2022 Georgia football season, we’re finally starting to see some members of of the freshman class start to contribute in a meaningful way. While the defense has seen significant snaps from Malaki Starks and Bear Alexander, it had taken a little while to see similar production on the offensive side of the ball. That changed on Saturday against Auburn. Branson Robinson took home SEC Freshman of the Week honors as he finished with 98 yards on 12 carries.

Robinson saw an uptick in carries not because of some big internal improvement. Georgia felt confident in what it had in Robinson going into the Auburn game, as the freshman running back notched his first first quarter carry of the season. But when Kendall Milton exited the game with a groin injury, the path to playing time opened up for Robinson. "He created that opportunity for himself through his work habits, how hard he's worked since arriving," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "But it's not like he hadn't been talented the whole time he's here. He's earned the opportunity through the work he's done. And you gain confidence through what you do in practice. And I think he continues to grow, have attention to detail in terms of pickups on checks and protection, and protecting the ball and making good run read."