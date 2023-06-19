Georgia football lands 7 players on Phil Steele Preseason All-American Teams

Even having to replace 10 NFL draft picks, Georgia football still brings back one of the most loaded rosters in the country. The Bulldogs placed seven players on Phil Steele’s Preseason All-American Teams for the 2023 season. Landing on the first team was tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

Bowers won the Mackey Award last season as the nation’s top tight end and led Georgia in receiving. Van Pran returns for his third year as a starter for the Bulldogs and is perhaps the top center in the country. Dumas-Johnson seems primed to build off his strong sophomore season and could be the next Georgia linebacker to win the Butkus Award. Nakobe Dean and Roquan Smith have won the award while playing for Glenn Schumann. On the second team, Stelee tabbed defensive backs Javon Bullard and Malaki Starks as selections. Bullard was named the defensive MVP in both of Georgia’s College Football Playoff wins last season and will slide into the safety spot next to Starks for the coming season.