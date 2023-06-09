Experience of Tate Ratledge should help push Georgia offensive line to greater heights

Despite his marvelous mullet, offensive guard Tate Ratledge has somewhat flown under the radar when discussing Georgia’s offensive line this offseason. Ratledge returns for Georgia after starting 14 of 15 games for the Bulldogs’ lost season. While he didn’t earn All-SEC earns for Georgia, it was a largely positive season for Ratledge. He only missed the Kentucky game due to injury, which was far from the case in 2021 when he broke his foot on the opening drive of the season.

He’ll return as a starter this season and unlike this time last year, he doesn’t have to focus on rehab or strengthening his foot. He can instead turn his attention to improving and becoming a bigger presence on the offensive line. “I think one thing we figured out is that we have a good offensive line room and we’re deep,” Ratledge said this spring. Ratledge is a key reason for both that talent and depth. He’s entering his fourth year in the program and is clearly a veteran on the offensive line. Ratledge played right guard for Georgia last season and will do so again for the Bulldogs again this fall. At this point, we know what Ratledge brings to the table for Georgia. He may not have as much national hype as Sedrick Van Pran, the best center in the country, or the upside of Amarius Mims — who seems to be the next star offensive tackle to come off the Georgia assembly line — but you could do a lot worse than having someone of Ratledge’s ability in the middle of your offensive line. Ratledge and left guard Xavier Truss were both first-year starters in 2022. Last season’s offensive line was defined by the strength of its tackles. Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon are both now in the NFL.

UGA News